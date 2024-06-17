Tim Minchin Announces Auckland Show

Tim Minchin AM, acclaimed musician, writer, actor and comedian will be touring across Australia and NZ from late September and through October as he celebrates the publication of his first non-fiction book, You Don’t Have to Have a Dream.

Tim Minchin will appear at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, on Wednesday October 16. Tickets on sale from 10am Tuesday June 18 .

In conversation with special guest interviewers (yet to be announced), hear Tim share his inimitable thoughts and advice on life, art, success, kindness, love and thriving in a meaningless universe. Drawing from his legendary university commencement addresses, Tim’s rallying cry for creativity, critical thinking, and compassion in our daily lives will touch the science-loving reality-romantic in all of us.

“Although I’m a bit nervous to be sitting on a stage without a piano to sugar the pill of my opinions with, I'm really excited to dig deeper into some of the ideas I explore in this book. And, knowing the calibre of my interlocutors and my audiences, I’m sure the chat will push out beyond just those!”

– Tim Minchin

Tim Minchin is one of the most successful and recognisable Australians in the creative arts. He is globally recognised as the award-winning composer of music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day. Alongside his international success in musical theatre, Tim has created 7 albums, published four books (including You Don’t Have To Have A Dream), composed the title track for Netflix’s celebrated new drama Eric, appeared in television and on stage, in a variety of dramatic and comedic roles, and toured across Australia and internationally in music/concert format. He is, without doubt, one of the most versatile and accomplished multidisciplinary artists of our time.

This live event is a unique opportunity for fans to hear Tim speak candidly as he reflects on his own life and how it’s never too late to put something beautiful out into the world.

“Articulate, thoughtful, dry and unashamedly polysyllabic… dark irreverent and talented… excellent, provoking, funny.”

– The Age, Melbourne

About Tim Minchin:

Tim Minchin is an internationally-acclaimed songwriter, singer, pianist, comedian, actor and writer. In addition to his sell-out music and comedy tours, he is the composer of music and lyrics to Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day, both of which won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and the co-creator of the award-winning TV comedy Upright. He is the author of three previous books: Storm, When I Grow Up, and Sometimes You Have to Be a Little Naughty. Tim lives with his family in Sydney, Australia.

About Fane:

Fane is a leader in the production and curation of spoken word events, bringing the most exciting names in culture and entertainment to audiences around the world. Founded to provide a platform where established and emerging talent can promote their work, the company is renowned for creating unique, dynamic events that tap into the conversations of the moment. Other Fane New Zealand tours in 2024 include Dolly Alderton, Kevin McCloud, Miriam Margolyes and Jon Ronson.

