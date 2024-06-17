Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa - Live & Exclusive On Māori+ And Te Reo Channel

Get ready to switch Haka Mode On! The countdown has begun to NGĀ KAPA HAKA KURA TUARUA O AOTEAROA – the largest national kapa haka event for secondary schools in Aotearoa.

Four days of whakataetae - three days of pool competition and a day of finals will be broadcast live from the Trafalgar Centre in Whakatū (Nelson) from 9.00 AM Tuesday 25 June on MĀORI+ and Te Reo channel.

“We are proud to be the exclusive broadcaster of another major event on the Māori calendar. Kapa haka elevates te reo and tikanga Māori, contributes to holistic well-being and provides a cultural connection for many,” says Whakaata Māori Kaihautū Shane Taurima.

Ngā Kapa Haka Tuarua o Aotearoa brings together 1700 tauira - across 13 regions - from 42 schools around the motu.

“Broadcasting kapa haka is part of our commitment to promoting our language and culture nationwide. I mihi to all the kura, tauira and their whānau who have committed hundreds of hours to prepare for this competition and look forward to seeing them all shine on stage,” he says.

Whakaata Māori is encouraging viewers to take part in a social media challenge. In the lead-up to the event viewers can share their haka modes on Whakaata Māori TikTok and Instagram channels. All entries go in the draw to win a Meta Quest VR headset.

At the conclusion of the three days of pool competition, the nine kura who will go through to the finals will be announced on the Whakaata Facebook page.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hinewai Netana-Williams, TikTok sensations Haukatangi Heta and Tahu Hollis, along with Chaeli Manuel will share presenting duties across the four days of the broadcast.

SCHEDULE

DAY 1 – RANGATAHI POOL: TUESDAY 25 JUNE 2024 9.00 AM – 7.50 PM

DAY 2 – TAIOHI POOL: WEDNESDAY 26 JUNE 2024 9.00 AM – 7.50 PM

DAY 3 – MĀTĀTAHI POOL: THURSDAY 27 JUNE 2024 9.00 AM – 7.50 PM

DAY 4 – WHIRINGA WHAKAMUTUNGA - FINALS: FRIDAY 28 JUNE 2024

9.00 AM – 3.40 PM

Join us for the best of kapa haka kura tuarua at Whakaata Māori – The Home of Haka!

© Scoop Media

