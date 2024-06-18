Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Ice Rink

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 4:01 am
Press Release: Paradice Ice Skating

Wellington’s Queens Wharf precinct comes alive with mid-winter fun as the Wellington Ice Rink returns for the fifth year to get the capital city skating away the mid-winter blues from 28 June – 28 July at Queens Wharf, Wellington.

Wrap up warm in your winter woollies and come and have some icy fun at the Wellington Ice Rink! You are guaranteed to have the coolest time!

When the day turns to night, it’s time for the adults to hit the ice! Every Wednesday is Student Skate Night from 7-10pm with discounted tickets and great music offering students a cool break from study. For all students with ID.

On the ice, it’s the perfect day or night out! The 30m x 15m, 100% pure ice rink ice rink is covered making it perfect to visit in all weather. If you’re looking for an icy winter treat, you will find it at the Wellington Ice Rink this winter.

Opening Hours:

Wellington Ice Rink

Friday 28 June – Sunday 28 July

10 am – 10 pm Daily

Ticket Pricing

Ice Skating Prices

Adults $24

Children $19

Pre schoolers $13 (3 and 4 year olds)

Family pass $65

Student night Wednesday 7pm – 10pm $16 Student ID required

Please note minimum age for ice skating is 3 years old.

Helmets are available free of charge and skating frames can be hired for beginners.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Wellington Ice Rink is made from 100% ice.

Risk Disclosure

Please bear in mind that ice skating is an extreme sport which can result in harm or injury. The risks and hazards include, but are not limited to tripping, falling, collisions and cold exposure. By participating in the activities offered by the Aotea Square Ice Rink you acknowledge these risks could result in injury and you skate at your own risk.

Keep Yourself Safe

We recommend you wear a helmet. Skaters aged 6 years and under must wear a helmet. We encourage wearing of gloves and appropriate clothing. Please follow our rink rules and the advice of staff.

Tickets are available inside the rink and online www.paradiceevents.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Paradice Ice Skating on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 