Wellington Ice Rink

Wellington’s Queens Wharf precinct comes alive with mid-winter fun as the Wellington Ice Rink returns for the fifth year to get the capital city skating away the mid-winter blues from 28 June – 28 July at Queens Wharf, Wellington.

Wrap up warm in your winter woollies and come and have some icy fun at the Wellington Ice Rink! You are guaranteed to have the coolest time!

When the day turns to night, it’s time for the adults to hit the ice! Every Wednesday is Student Skate Night from 7-10pm with discounted tickets and great music offering students a cool break from study. For all students with ID.

On the ice, it’s the perfect day or night out! The 30m x 15m, 100% pure ice rink ice rink is covered making it perfect to visit in all weather. If you’re looking for an icy winter treat, you will find it at the Wellington Ice Rink this winter.

Opening Hours:

Friday 28 June – Sunday 28 July

10 am – 10 pm Daily

Ticket Pricing

Ice Skating Prices

Adults $24

Children $19

Pre schoolers $13 (3 and 4 year olds)

Family pass $65

Student night Wednesday 7pm – 10pm $16 Student ID required

Please note minimum age for ice skating is 3 years old.

Helmets are available free of charge and skating frames can be hired for beginners.

The Wellington Ice Rink is made from 100% ice.

Risk Disclosure

Please bear in mind that ice skating is an extreme sport which can result in harm or injury. The risks and hazards include, but are not limited to tripping, falling, collisions and cold exposure. By participating in the activities offered by the Aotea Square Ice Rink you acknowledge these risks could result in injury and you skate at your own risk.

Keep Yourself Safe

We recommend you wear a helmet. Skaters aged 6 years and under must wear a helmet. We encourage wearing of gloves and appropriate clothing. Please follow our rink rules and the advice of staff.

Tickets are available inside the rink and online www.paradiceevents.co.nz

