An Intimate Evening With Tabitha Booth Starring Frankie Mcnair

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 12:54 pm
WINNER - Best Newcomer, Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 

WINNER - Best Comedy, Melbourne Fringe 2018

'The show is the perfect mix of comedy and cabaret, and had me laughing harder than I've laughed in any show in recent memory. If you miss it, I feel sorry for you' – Theatre Travels (2024)

'Crazy and confronting, an Intimate Evening with Tabitha Booth, is both a comedy and a heartfelt celebration of artists everywhere – Binge Fringe Ring Ring! Who’s that? Hollywood? Tell them I’m busy! Ha!

Liza fears her. Streisand wants to be her. Judy Garland circa 1950 lusts for her. Get ready for Tabitha Booth*!

After a mystery hiatus and a lot of credit card debt, Tabitha Booth returns to the stage for the comeback no-one was expecting...or asked for.

Witness as she uses her last threads of sanity to share her life's work; from her breakout role as “Long Fork Lady”, to being kneecapped by Marylin Monroe for trying to harmonize “happy birthday”, it’s a night of all the classic stories and off-off-off Broadway hits you’ve never heard and love.

Join heavily medicated lounge singer Tabitha Booth along with her long-suffering stagehand (not stage-foot) Riley Bell, for an intimate evening of unhinged comedy like no other.

*Tabitha Booth is the horrible brainchild of rising comedy star Frankie McNair, as seen on '7 Days', 'Thank God You’re Here’, and ‘Just for Laughs Gala’

‘A comedy festival hit’, – The Age

'McNair is great company, with personality to burn.' – The Guardian (London)

'McNair is a talent to watch.' – NZ Herald

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH TABITHA BOOTH... starring Frankie McNair

AUCKLAND

Q Theatre

29 June – 6 July

