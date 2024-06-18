Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust Unveils Exciting Changes For The 2025 Challenge Wānaka Festival

The Challenge Wānaka Festival of Triathlon is set for a significant revamp in February 2025, thanks to a new partnership and venue relocation.

The Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust is delighted to announce a new partnership with Gallagher Insurance as the festival's new naming sponsor. Gallagher Insurance, formerly known as Crombie Lockwood, is a global leader in insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting. Gallagher’s core values of teamwork, integrity, inclusivity, respect and professional excellence closely align with the spirit of Challenge Wānaka.21 June

"Gallagher Insurance's three-year partnership as naming sponsor not only signifies their support for the event but also reflects our shared values and our dedication to supporting the local community. We look forward to collaborating with Gallagher Insurance to elevate the festival to new heights," stated Event Director, Jane Sharman.

Gallagher Insurance has a long history of supporting the festival, previously serving as the Volunteer Sponsor for several years. Sandy MacLeod, Gallagher Insurance’s Southern Lakes Manager said “we’re thrilled to be taking our partnership with Challenge Wānaka to the next level by becoming the naming sponsor of this incredible event”.

“Our association with Challenge Wānaka demonstrates Gallagher’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that stimulate local communities. Challenge Wānaka not only showcases the incredible athleticism and determination of its participants, but it also fosters a sense of community and support for local businesses.

This partnership represents our unwavering commitment to initiatives that make a positive impact, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this extraordinary journey,” said Sandy MacLeod.

Alongside this exciting partnership, the Trust announced the festival will be returning to Wānaka’s Pembroke Park for the first time since 2020. The Trust is working closely with QLDC to ensure a vibrant atmosphere and enhanced accessibility for participants and spectators alike.

From Gallagher’s perspective “we have witnessed first-hand how this event generates a surge of support for businesses in the area, many of whom are already our valued clients. We are looking forward to seeing the event return to the township in 2025 and are proud to align ourselves with Challenge Wānaka and its mission to bring people together, promote healthy lifestyles, and support the growth of our community,” said MacLeod.

A revised format designed to ensure the festival’s capacity for future growth and longevity, will cater to athletes of all ages and abilities. The festival's schedule will run from the 13th-15th of February, and will feature events for preschoolers through to elite athletes, culminating in the iconic Challenge Wānaka Half (middle distance triathlon).

"With the support of our sponsors, particularly Gallagher Insurance, we are poised to write the exciting next chapter for the Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival of Triathlon, leading up to its 20th anniversary in 2026, said Event Director Jane Sharman"

Entries will open this Friday, 21 June.

For more information and event updates, visit Challenge Wanaka.

