Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Power Of Collective Action On Show At Pātaka

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Anton Forde, Te Kotahitanga o Whakamaru/The Unity of Protection, 2022 

The winter season at Pātaka Art + Museum opens on Saturday 22 June with new exhibitions showing what can be achieved when art and collective action collide.

Papare Eighty.one - an installation by Waiheke Island artist Anton Forde - features 81 carved, wooden contemporary pou. These will appear as sentinels in the gallery, representing a call to action to safeguard our natural environment.

Each pou has been carved almost identically, with differences in head shape and inclination. They each wear pounamu and carvings displaying a connection to taiao and natural systems that have sustained humanity.

Opening alongside this on Saturday is Red Wave, Blue Wave, an exhibition featuring artworks from two artists collectives from the Oceania Centre in Suva, Fiji, on display for the first time in Aotearoa.

Creating art founded on Pacific academic Epeli Hau’ofa’s critique of colonial views of the Pacific region, the Red Wave Collective uses art to affirm the interconnectedness and diversity of the Pacific.

Out of the success of the Red Wave Collective, the Oceania Centre has supported a new wave of visual artists, forming the Blue Wave Collective, with its art encouraging protection of our seas.

The artist collective Na Tolu - also from Fiji - has an exhibition of photographs, masks, body adornments and the first ulu cavu (hair wig) made in more than 200 years. Named Ulumate, the word means ‘dead head’ and describes the ancient practice of wig-making by iTaukei (indigenous Fijians).

"Each of the exhibitions highlight the importance of collective action - for the protection of our environments and the protection of our cultural heritage," says Pātaka Lead Curator, Ioana Gordon-Smith.

"Featuring artists from Taranaki and Tāmaki through to Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, these shows celebrate the shared concerns that connect our region."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 