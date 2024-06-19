A Time To Remember - Korean War Commemoration

The National Commemoration for New Zealand’s involvement in the Korean War will be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Tuesday 25 June 2024 at 11am.

"It’s important that we take time to reflect and remember the courageous people who have served our country, who, alongside our allies, fought to protect freedoms during times of conflict," said Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Tumu Whakarae Secretary and Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"On the 25th of June we will commemorate those New Zealanders who served in the Korean War and acknowledge the enduring impact of this conflict.

"All those who wish to come and commemorate at Pukeahu are welcome. This applies whether you are a veteran, their whānau, or a member of the public. The commemoration will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.

The commemorative address will be made by Hon Melissa Lee, who was born in Korea.

The commemoration will be held on the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War, which began on 25 June 1950, when communist North Korean forces crossed the 38th Parallel into South Korea. New Zealand was one of the first countries to answer the United Nations Security Council’s call for combat assistance, despatching two frigates just eight days later, on 3 July.

The New Zealand Army recruited a volunteer contingent, Kayforce, comprising a field artillery regiment and supporting units which saw 4,700 New Zealanders serve in Korea. A further 1,300 served on six Royal New Zealand Navy frigates which were active around the Korean peninsula. Between 1950 and 1957, 45 New Zealanders died in service in Korea.

"Commemorations provide opportunities to reflect on how events of the past have shaped our society. They are a time to pause and reflect on the contributions New Zealanders have made to peace and security," said Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Anyone who would like to attend the commemoration should arrive at the Hall of Memories at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Buckle Street, on Tuesday 25 June at 10:45am for an 11:00am start.

Notes:

More information about the Korean War is featured on the NZ History website: http://www.nzhistory.net.nz/war/korean-war

For updates and to view a livestream of the ceremony visit https://www.facebook.com/pukeahu

