Whakaata Māori Partners With Rangiata Sky To Simulcast Māori All Blacks Test Matches This Matariki

Mānawa maiea te putanga o Matariki

Celebrate the rising of Matariki in the sky

Whakaata Māori is partnering with Rangiata Sky to broadcast the two Māori All Blacks v Japan XV rugby test matches, which are set to take place at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on June 29 at 10pm NZST and Toyota Stadium on July 6 at 9pm NZST.

Both matches will be simulcast LIVE across Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky.

For the June 29 match there will be te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky Sport 2 and English commentary on Sky Sport 1.

For the July 6 match there will te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky Sport 3 and English commentary on Sky Sport 2. Sky Open will have free-to-air delayed coverage of both matches.

Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa) will host pre-match, half-time, and post-match analysis alongside former Māori All Blacks halfback Bryn Hall (Ngāti Ranginui) and Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) across Whakaata Māori and Sky.

Tūmamao Harawira (Ngāpuhi) and Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou) will provide te reo Māori commentary and Tony Johnson and Bryn Hall will call the matches in English.

Whakaata Māori Kaihautū Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) says the Māori All Blacks are a source of pride for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The Māori All Blacks and earlier Māori national rugby teams have been taking our culture, our reo and a unique style of rugby around the world since their inception.”

“From the amazing late George Nepia, known for his kicking and tackling in the 1930’s to the prowess of one of Aotearoa’s best half backs, the late Sid Going in the 1960’s and 1970’s - the Māori All Blacks continue to inspire future generations of rugby players. We are very proud to be able to co-broadcast the Māori All Blacks Vs Japan on Whakaata Māori platforms,” he says.

Chief Content and Commercial Officer for Sky, Jonny Errington says the team are delighted to be partnering to extend the reach of these test matches.

“We’re really pleased to be partnering with Whakaata Māori to bring te reo Māori to audiences right across Aotearoa for these two matches.”

“Building on the success of our te reo Māori commentary during the Rugby World Cup in 2023 where over 71,000 New Zealanders tuned into our te reo broadcast, our hope and ambition is to welcome new audiences to these Māori All Blacks matches by sharing them on Whakaata Māori.”

“I can’t think of a better time than Matariki to be acknowledging the history of both organisations. We look forward to finding more ways to collaborate in future to normalise te reo, tikanga and Māori leadership on air,” he says.

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko) says they are deeply grateful for this partnership between Whakaata Māori and Sky.

“Extra coverage that includes free-to-air gives all fans and whānau the chance to support us while we’re away from home. We’re incredibly proud to represent our culture. This partnership will increase the visibility of Māori and rugby, inspiring generations to come,” he says.

Ahead of the opening match between the Māori All Blacks and Japan XV on June 29, Whakaata Māori and Sky will also simulcast the NRL match between the Warriors and Broncos from 5pm.

The match will be available with te reo Māori commentary led by Tūmamao Harawira and Te Aorere Pēwhairangi LIVE on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky Sport 2 and in English on Sky Sport 4.

This Matariki, Whakaata Māori will also simulcast the national Matariki celebrations LIVE on Whakaata Māori and Māori+ from 6.00am on Friday 28 June.

Mānawatia a Matariki will be presented by hosts Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) and Mātai Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) from Kā Papa Toitoi, Treble Cone, Wānaka.

Whakaata Māori, Māori+

28 June - 6am: Mānawatia a Matariki

Whakaata Māori, Māori+ | SKY Sport

29 June - 5pm: Warriors v Broncos, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

29 June -10pm: Māori All Blacks v Japan, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo

6 July - 9pm: Māori All Blacks v Japan, Toyota Stadium, Toyota

