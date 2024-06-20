Aphex Twin Announces Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) + Track '#19' Out Now | Warp

APHEX TWIN (CREDIT: SAM ROBINSON)

Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) will be released on October 4th, 2024 via Warp. Including all songs, on all formats for the first time, with the previously vinyl-only track #19 (out today) alongside two additional tracks, officially released and on physical formats for the first time.

Selected Ambient Works Volume II was originally released 30 years ago in 1994 when Richard D. James was in his early 20’s. The album gained critical acclaim both upon release and retrospectively (10/10 Pitchfork review, #2 Best Ambient Album of All Time, 4 star Rolling Stone review + more).

Aphex Twin and SAW II’s influence continues to grow and take new meaning across generations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

