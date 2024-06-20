Emirates Team NZ, Stuff & WBD Partner To Bring America's Cup To Aotearoa With Most Accessible & Innovative Coverage Ever

Emirates Team New Zealand, Stuff Group and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are partnering to provide the most extensive, 24/7, live and lively coverage of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup ever as Emirates Team New Zealand defends the Auld Mug in Barcelona.

Together, Stuff and WBD reach more than 90% of New Zealanders aged 15+, making this the most accessible America’s Cup for New Zealand audiences ever. With every race live and free via multichannel, multidimensional coverage across stuff.co.nz, Three and ThreeNow, New Zealanders can experience all the events of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup when and how they want to.

The Barcelona Preliminary Regatta begins on August 22 and is followed by the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger series, Puig Women’s America’s Cup, UniCredit Youth America’s Cup and October’s Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match. All are part of Stuff and WBD’s comprehensive coverage.

Every race will be available live, replayed in full at breakfast, and available in full on-demand. A hub on New Zealand’s largest news website stuff.co.nz will deliver comprehensive highlights and news.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Daltons says, “Typically with Emirates Team New Zealand, we look to do things differently, to innovate and do things better. So, when considering the coverage of the America’s Cup in New Zealand was no different. When we started talking with Stuff & WBD, it was clear they are approaching the new media landscape in a similar bold way by challenging conventions and viewing event coverage from a 24-hour multi-platform perspective, that caters for all New Zealanders in whatever way they consume live sports, replays and news stories from on the ground in Barcelona.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I don’t’ think it could be covered more extensively or be more accessible in a media partnership if we tried, so we are very excited to bring this America’s Cup coverage to New Zealand live and free with Stuff and WBD.”

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich says, “Hard on the heels of our partnership to deliver a new ThreeNews 6pm bulletin for WBD, partnering with them for live coverage of the America’s Cup will mean New Zealanders can watch the races from their mobile phones in bed, on their laptops or on a TV screen.

“Stuff is Aotearoa’s new home of live sport. Kiwis trust us to cover the big events brilliantly - from the Rugby World Cup which brought 4.6 million unique visitors to Stuff, to the excitement of the Davis Cup tennis and the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“Our coverage will also include insights and analysis from experts on the ground, fantastic opportunities for audience engagement in our live blogs and all the colour from Barcelona, from the personalities pier-side to the people in the plazas.

WBD VP Head of Networks Australia and New Zealand Juliet Peterson says the company is proud to be helping all New Zealanders take part in this moment of national significance.

“There are few moments that stop and unite Aotearoa like the America’s Cup, and our partnership with Stuff and Emirates Team New Zealand means all New Zealanders can stop and be united, wherever they are and on whichever device they choose,” says Peterson. “While we will continue to bring local audiences the magic of gathering around the TV to watch the racing live - or replayed over breakfast for those deeper sleepers - the days of being limited to watching the racing on one platform, at one time, are well and truly behind us.

“As Emirates Team New Zealand embarks on an historic attempt to bring home the Auld Mug for a fifth time, and our women and youth teams make their first attempts at the Puig and UniCredit America’s Cups, this partnership means more New Zealanders will be right there alongside them as they make us proud in Barcelona.”

Toyota New Zealand has been a proud sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand for close to 30 years and has always been central to bringing the coverage of the America’s Cup to New Zealanders no matter where in the world the team are racing, and this year is no different.

Assistant Vice President, Susanne Hardy says Toyota New Zealand is proud to have stayed with Emirates Team New Zealand for three decades, and is excited for Kiwis to be part of the action as Emirates Team New Zealand defends the America’s Cup .

“The long-standing relationship between Toyota and Emirates Team New Zealand has forged a bond which is well beyond a simple sponsorship. We’re thrilled to be supporting the team’s latest campaign and know that it’s not just us, but all Kiwis that get inspired seeing the team fly the flag of New Zealand on the world stage at the very pinnacle of sailing. We are very excited to once again be part of bringing the extensive America’s Cup coverage to all New Zealanders,” she adds.

Live racing coverage begins with the Barcelona Regatta on 22 August 2024, and finishes with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup from 12-27 October.

© Scoop Media

