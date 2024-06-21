Critically Acclaimed Pasifika Film To Make Cinematic Debut At Whau Pasifika Festival

Auckland, New Zealand - The Whau Pasifika Festival proudly announces its 12HR PolyFilms Marathon, a cinematic celebration of Pacific storytelling.

The marathon will be held on Friday, 12 July, from 9am to 9pm at The Hollywood, Avondale, and is a day-long odyssey into the essence of Pasifika cinema. The event will feature the first-ever theatrical screening of the beloved Inky Pinky Ponky, a film that has charmed both audiences and critics, earning nominations for five distinguished awards at the NZ Television Awards last year.

Opening the marathon is another award-winning film, Hounga’ia - Be Grateful. This remarkable short film, written and directed by Year 9 student Mele Tupou from St Pius X Catholic School in Glen Innes, won the 2023 Youth Pacific Short Film Competition. It has since received international acclaim, featuring in five film festivals around the world, including the prestigious 2024 Doc Edge Film Festival.

The marathon will culminate with the screening of Pacific Mother, the poignant documentary that won the title of “Best Feature Film” at the Doc Edge Festival 2023. This film serves as a testament to the rich tapestry of Pacific culture and the enduring spirit of its people.

Adding to the festival’s allure, the Pacific Islands Screen Artists (PISA) will host a groundbreaking Pasifika film & media industry event. For the first time, PISA has curated a segment of the PolyFilms Marathon, marking a significant milestone in their mission to foster and celebrate Pasifika talent.

In a continued effort to make cinema accessible to all, Take Home Pay will be presented with audio description for the Blind & Low Vision whānau.

Ina Patisolo, Director of the Whau Pasifika Festival, says: “The 12HR PolyFilms Marathon is more than just a film festival; it’s a vibrant showcase of Pasifika resilience and creativity. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of stories that resonate with our souls and remind us of the rich heritage that connects us all.”

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Pasifika cinema. Join us for a day of inspiration, connection, and unforgettable storytelling.

About the Whau Pasifika Festival: The Whau Pasifika Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diverse cultures of the Pacific Islands through art, music, dance and film. It aims to provide a platform for Pasifika artists to share their work and stories with the wider community, fostering understanding and appreciation for the richness of Pasifika heritage.

