Follow The Stars – Matariki Grants

A total of 11 grants have been provided by Masterton District Council to groups and individuals holding community events for Matariki.

Grants up to $500 were available to help organisers where events were free and open to the public, and aligned to one of the Matariki stars.

Council Manager - Community Corin Haines said the response to the grants process showed the growing interest Matariki.

“It is a special part of the calendar and the grants are a way of supporting activities that encourage the public to learn more about the meaning of Matariki,” he said.

The Mataraki calendar is available on the Council website, with hard copies at the Council customer service centre at 161 Queen Street, and Masterton District Library (54 Queen Street).

Matariki activities planned, (showing MDC grants if provided).

26 June

Ngā Kaumātua, Ngā Taonga- Age Concern ($500 grant) – Matariki star - 10am-1pm (Red Star Sports Hall, Herbert Street)

In this Age Concern event, koroua and whanau can gather together and enjoy activities including Rongoa and weaving, line dancing, Kapa haka and a nourishing kai at this event that upholds what the Matariki whetu represents - hope, connection, health and wellbeing and a gathering of people. Bookings required at: health@acww.nz

Kaumātua luncheon - Eastside Community Group ($500 grant), Matariki - 26 June 12-2.30pm (Ko Te Aroha, Johson Street)

Eastside Community Group is celebrating Matariki with lunch and entertainment for the Kaumātua of Eastside. Kai will be prepared by Te Awhina Community Volunteers, and entertainment will be provided by the children of Ko Te Aroha. There will also be a guest speaker to tell the story of the celebration Matariki. Bookings: Required. To book, email: williams.lb44@gmail.com

27 June - 14 July

What’s your wai/why? - Te Hauora ($500 grant), Pōhutukawa/Waitī/Waitā - (Te Hauora, 101 Chapel Street):

Mauri Ora Wairarapa as part of the Taiao project have collated a number of photographs submitted by whanau and kaimahi depicting how water is part of their mental health. View this photographic art exhibition in the foyer of Te Hauora reception.

27 June

Mataraiki planting day - Fernridge school ($384 grant), Tupu-Ā-Nuku/Tupu-Ā-Rangi - 9.30-11.30am (Fernridge School, Upper Plain Rd)

Plant seeds, seedlings and trees that will provide kai for our community in the future. After planting, share a light kai at the school.

Matariki In the Square, Matariki – 4.30-6.30pm. (Town Hall Square, Chapel Street):

Come and join the fun at Matariki In The Square! Grab some kai from the Thursday Night Food Trucks, and celebrate Matariki with entertainment from a variety of local talent.

Matariki at the Library, Matariki - 5-7pm Masterton District Library (54 Queen Street)

Enjoy crafts, including star cookie decoration and hot chocolate, and moko stencil.

28 June

Matariki dawn ceremony - Masterton Intermediate School (MIS) ($500 grant), Hiwa-I-Te-Rangi, 6-9am – (MIS, Intermediate Street):

Ceremony explaining each star of Matariki. Watch as messages are sent skywards, with waiata and native planting.

Riversdale beach Matariki and kite flying ($500 grant), Waitā - 2pm – (Riversdale Beach, enter beach at Karaka Reserve)

The Riversdale Beach Community Association invites you to a free family event on the beach to fly kites and share food, reflecting on the star Waitā.

1 July

Light up the night - Fab Lab ($300 grant), Pōhutukawa/Hiwa-I-Te-Rangi - 5-7pm, (44 Queen Street):

Fab Lab is hosting a free workshop open to the public to come and use Fab Lab’s technology to make your own light-up a necklace that is meaningful to you. Designs could range from names of loved ones past and present, or your wishes for the future. At night, the lights on the necklace will highlight the laser engraved image.

6 July

Mānawatia a Matariki ki Pūkaha, Matariki –– 5.30am-5pm (Pukaha National Wildlife Centre)

Pūkaha has a huge day of celebration planned. Activities kick off at 5.30am with the opening of a new arts studio (Whare toi), followed by breakfast, Matariki celebrations, entertainment (kapa haka), presentations and kai.

This Matariki commemorates two years of the Te Tuku partnership between Rangitāne and Pūkaha, and the first anniversary of the opening of Te Whare Wānanga Taiao o Manukura.

7 July

Matariki ki Tūmapūhia Marae 2024 ($500 grant), all stars, Ngā whetu Matariki - 5am-3pm, (Tūmapūhia Marae, 2614 Homewood Road, RD 12)

Free whānau event highlighting ‘Ngā whetu Matariki’ and observing and practising Tikanga Māori. Activities include Mihi whakatau, Hautapu, Wāhi whetu (star stations), participating in various aspects of hangi cooking. Free breakfast for those in attendance after the hautapu, and free hangi lunch for all. Limited free transport available. Bookings: Not required for event, but bookings required for limited free bus transport. Contact: info@tumapuhiahapu.co.nz

Yoga In The Gallery ($187.50 grant), Matariki - 11am-12.15pm – (Aratoi 12 Bruce St):

Practicing yoga is a form of mindfulness. Marg Patete encourages a restorative and nourishing practice, perfect for Matariki time as we take the time to rest, recover and prepare for the New Year. Nourish, relax and restore at this yoga session with Marg Patete. Bookings: required - email: margpatete@gmail.com

8 July

Matariki @ the OCG ($495 grant), Tupu-Ā-Nuku/Ururangi - 10am-12pm (Oxford Street)

A family-centred Matariki celebration at Oxford Street Gardens including a range of Matariki activities for all age groups, including cooking soup and damper over the firepit, planting, kite making, Matariki reading, and drawing.

14 July

Matariki Concert at Aratoi ($500), Waitā - 12.15-1pm, (Aratoi 12 Bruce Street):

This special 45-minute concert features the glittering flute and harp duo of Michelle Velvin and Bridget Douglas in a musical journey that traverses the Matariki stars, moon, waterfalls and sea of Aotearoa.

Kaitiakitanga and Kai - Awatotara Community Planting Day, Matariki and Waitī –10am-1pm (Moss Hall, 1 Mahunga Drive, Masterton).

The Awatotara Trust invites you to bring the family and help plant the Awatotara site, take home a tree, share soup, a sausage sizzle and enjoy the sense of community. This gathering algins with the Matariki star, and to Waitī as you will be working with fresh water.

