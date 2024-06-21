Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wiri Donna Returns With Fierce New Single ‘The Gold’ Accompanied By A Flame Filled Visualiser

Friday, 21 June 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Cheree Ridder

(Photo/Supplied)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard much from indie rock darling, Wiri Donna. Rumour has it she’s been squirrelled away contemplating “what does rock music mean to me” and at times feeling like she’s come up short. 

In the years since the release of her debut EP ‘Being Alone’, she’s played festivals across the country, supported Fontaines D.C, toured with Daffodils, Mild Orange, and probably done a few too many shows with Dartz TBFWNZ. 

During these shows, there’s always been an echo, a hint of something more to come.. But it's been difficult to understand the full actualisation of what she’s been on about for the last wee while. Has she been aimlessly shouting “Rock Music” into the great abyss to no avail? 

Well it’s with great honour that today, Wiri Donna has come back into play, searing with rock music in her veins with her new single “The Gold”. Recorded at Surgery in Newtown with James Goldsmith. Led by songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Bianca Bailey, featuring the incredible talents of Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, TOI), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), and Elliott Dawson. The Gold is a heaving track, filled with terrifying guitar riffs and spine tingling lyricism. 

The Gold also comes with a fiery visualiser, made with the support of NZ on Air Music. Filmed at Princess Bay in Wellington, with nothing but a few mirrors, lights and a flame cannon. Directed by Bailey herself, videography by Sophea Nygon, Seb Fraser on pyro/lighting, assisted by Maeve O’Connell and styled by Sakura Samantha. 

Make sure to stay tuned, as we hear there’s more to come soon. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cheree Ridder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 