Wiri Donna Returns With Fierce New Single ‘The Gold’ Accompanied By A Flame Filled Visualiser

(Photo/Supplied)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard much from indie rock darling, Wiri Donna. Rumour has it she’s been squirrelled away contemplating “what does rock music mean to me” and at times feeling like she’s come up short.

In the years since the release of her debut EP ‘Being Alone’, she’s played festivals across the country, supported Fontaines D.C, toured with Daffodils, Mild Orange, and probably done a few too many shows with Dartz TBFWNZ.

During these shows, there’s always been an echo, a hint of something more to come.. But it's been difficult to understand the full actualisation of what she’s been on about for the last wee while. Has she been aimlessly shouting “Rock Music” into the great abyss to no avail?

Well it’s with great honour that today, Wiri Donna has come back into play, searing with rock music in her veins with her new single “The Gold”. Recorded at Surgery in Newtown with James Goldsmith. Led by songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Bianca Bailey, featuring the incredible talents of Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, TOI), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), and Elliott Dawson. The Gold is a heaving track, filled with terrifying guitar riffs and spine tingling lyricism.

The Gold also comes with a fiery visualiser, made with the support of NZ on Air Music. Filmed at Princess Bay in Wellington, with nothing but a few mirrors, lights and a flame cannon. Directed by Bailey herself, videography by Sophea Nygon, Seb Fraser on pyro/lighting, assisted by Maeve O’Connell and styled by Sakura Samantha.

Make sure to stay tuned, as we hear there’s more to come soon.

