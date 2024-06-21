Whakaata Māori Partners With NZR To Broadcast Announcement Of Māori All Blacks Squad To Play Japan Xv | Live – 25 June

Whakaata Māori in partnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will broadcast the announcement of the Māori All Blacks squad to play Japan XV in two matches on 29 June and 6 July.

The announcement will take place at Whakaata Māori studios, East Tāmaki on Tuesday 25 June at 11.30am and will be simulcast LIVE across Māori+, Te Ao News website and Te Ao News Facebook page.

Te Ao News anchor Tūmamao Harawira will host a panel in the studio including New Zealand Māori Rugby Board representative Rob Clark, Māori All Blacks Cultural Advisor Te Wehi Wright and presenter and Sky commentator Julian Wilcox.

We will also cross to Te Ao News|Aukaha reporter Kereama Wright who will speak with Māori All Blacks Head Coach Ross Filipo at their first team training in Auckland.

Whakaata Māori is also partnering with Rangiata Sky to broadcast the two matches – the first at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on June 29 at 10pm NZST and the second at Toyota Stadium on July 6 at 9pm NZST.

For the June 29 match there will be te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky Sport 2 and English commentary on Sky Sport 1.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For the July 6 match there will te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky Sport 3 and English commentary on Sky Sport 2. Sky Open will have free-to-air delayed coverage of both matches.

Whakaata Māori and Sky will also simulcast the NRL match between the Warriors and Broncos from 5pm.

Te Ao News website|Te Ao News FB|Māori+

25 June -11.30am: Announcement of Māori All Blacks squad to play Japan XV

Whakaata Māori, Māori+ | SKY Sport

29 June - 5pm: Warriors v Broncos, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

29 June -10pm: Māori All Blacks v Japan XV, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo

6 July - 9pm: Māori All Blacks v Japan XV, Toyota Stadium, Toyota

© Scoop Media

