Fiji Edge Out Tahiti As Both Teams Advance To The Semi-finals

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Kirk Corrie

Fiji finished off their group stage campaign at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 with a victory over Tahiti – a result that confirms both sides will advance to the last four in Vanuatu next week.

A Roy Krishna penalty – his third in two matches – was the catalyst for a scrappy win for Rob Sherman’s side, who will now play Vanuatu in their semi-final in Port Vila on Thursday.

Tahiti will take solace from the fact they their journey continues. They now face defending champions and favourites New Zealand, also on Thursday.

Samuel Garcia’s men had the better of the opening period, with captain Teaonui Tehau an influential figure throughout the half.

Shawn Tinirauarii and then Taumihau Shan had two chances in quick succession, but neither were able to duly trouble Isikeli Sevanaia in the Fiji goal.

The breakthrough came within the half-hour, when Tahiti goalkeeper Teave Teamotuaitau rushed out to close down Sairusi Nalaubu, only to upend the forward, conceding a penalty.

Krishna – as he did twice in the 9-1 win over Samoa – took charge and slammed his effort down the middle to break the deadlock, much to the delight of the passionate home fans.

Tahiti worked hard to find a path towards parity, with Tehau again the creative fulcrum. Just before the hour mark the captain worked the ball to Tauhiti Keck, but the subsequent effort flew over the bar.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Just over five minutes later, Matéo Degrumelle – who has enjoyed a good tournament – fired a low volley from just inside the area, forcing an excellent low save from Sevanaia, maintaining Fiji’s lead.

Fiji almost grabbed a crucial second thanks to an error from Pothin Poma, whose slack back pass beat his own goalkeeper, only for Teamotuaitau to scramble back and claw the ball off the line.

There proved to be no late drama from either side, as Fiji repelled any attempts by Tahiti to search for the two goals that would have seen them leapfrog their hosts.

Victory ensures Fiji top Group B and will face fellow co-hosts Vanuatu in Port Vila on Thursday, whilst Tahiti will look to bounce back ahead of their own semi-final, up against New Zealand, earlier on that same day.

Fiji: 1 (Roy KRISHNA (P) 24)

Tahiti: 0

HT: 1-0

Watch extended highlights and full match replays FREE on FIFA+

© Scoop Media

