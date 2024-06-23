Geovana Peres Makes History In Second New Zealand National Muay Thai Title Win

Geovana Peres made history in Tauranga on Saturday night, winning her second Muay Thai professional title against Hometown favourite Faith Mcmah and becoming the first-ever WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight female champion.

The two had fought before back in November 2022, where Peres won the fight by split decision, winning the WMC New Zealand national Heavyweight title. McMah's camp called the controversy over the result and wanted to see the fight happen again.

Saturday night saw the two fight it out for the WBC Muay Thai New Zealand National Heavyweight title, the first ever to happen in a female heavyweight division in the world in any category.

Throughout the fight, the commentator acknowledged the skills of both fighters; however, It started to take notice that McMah was wearing down Peres with her leg kicks. But Peres's experience as a world champion boxer got her pushing through in those later rounds.

After five rounds of Muay Thai fighting, Peres came on top with another close split decision win. This is history-making on many levels, not just for the WBC title but also for Peres becoming the first female to become a two-time New Zealand National title in both boxing and Muay Thai, a total of four belts, not including her WBO World Light Heavyweight Boxing title.

After the fight, MC Isaac Savage asked Geovana Peres what she wanted to do next. She said she wants to be world champion again. She called out to the WBC Muay Thai to give her a chance and a shot at the WBC Muay Thai World title, which has never been fought for in the heavyweight division with women.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If the fight happens and she wins the world title, Peres would be one of the few boxers to have a major world title in both Boxing and Muay Thai. Some rare names include Troy Dorsey, Vitali Klitschko, and more. Not forgetting other boxers who were world champions in MMA and boxing, like Holly Holm.

Geovana Peres now improves her record to 3 - 1 - 0 in Kickboxing/Muay Thai, 2 - 0 in corporate boxing, 1 - 0 in amateur boxing, and 8 - 1 - 0 in Professional boxing. Her total combat sports career record is 13 - 2 - 0 (1 win by KO).

Career titles

New Zealand national (NZNBF version) Light Heavyweight title

New Zealand national (PBCNZ version) Light Heavyweight title

WBO World Light Heavyweight title

Fau Vake Warrior's Heart Memorial Shield

WMC New Zealand National Heavyweight title

WBC Muay Thai New Zealand National Heavyweight title

© Scoop Media

