Ding Dong Lounge Announces Line-Up For 2024 Band Competition Heats

The much-anticipated Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition is set to ignite Auckland's music scene once again, with the first heat kicking off this Saturday, June 29, 2024. This year’s competition features an impressive line-up of 20 emerging bands ready to showcase their talent across four exciting heats.

The excitement begins this Saturday with the first heat featuring five dynamic bands:

Heat 1: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Soul Stroke

No Strangers

Temporary Heart Beater

At Least One Human

Emergency Awesome

The competition continues with:

Heat 2: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Backshotz

DayDreamer

OutReach

Satrus Crow

Tin Roof

Followed by:

Heat 3: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Alternative Facts

Community Treatment Order

Supermild

Mere

CCTV

And concluding the heats with:

Heat 4: Saturday, July 20, 2024

LAKIUS

Club Ruby

THE BRIDESMAIDS

Forsworn

Captain Blistermint

From each heat, two bands will be selected to advance to the Semi-Finals on July 26 and July 27, 2024. The grand finale, featuring the top bands from the Semi-Finals, will take place on August 24, 2024. The competition promises an array of exciting prizes and unparalleled exposure for the winning bands.

“Having 20 bands sign up in just 16 days demonstrates the strength and vibrancy of our up-and-coming music community,” says Andrew Treeby, Event Organiser of the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition. “It’s inspiring to see so many new bands emerging on the local scene, and we’re thrilled to provide a platform for them to shine.”

The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition, founded by Andrew Treeby, has become a cornerstone event in Auckland’s music calendar. Known for its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering a sense of community, the competition offers a unique opportunity for bands to gain recognition and support.

This year’s grand prize for the first-place winner includes:

Professional studio time with Dave Rhodes Productions to record a single

Music video production by Off The Ground

Poster artwork design by Barny Bewick of Indium Design

Promotion and publicity support through ACT UP Entertainment and the Ding Dong Lounge marketing team

$1,000 cash from Ding Dong Lounge

$1,000 JB Hi-Fi voucher

$1,000 in street poster advertising from Phantom Billstickers

Free venue hire at Ding Dong Lounge for the Single Release Party

Instrument servicing and free setups for winners before recording with Ion Guitar Works

Additional prizes for second and third place, along with bonuses and benefits for all semi-finalists, ensure that every participating band receives recognition and support for their talent and dedication.

Beyond the prizes, the competition is renowned for the sense of community it fosters. Bands not only compete but also collaborate, forming connections that often extend beyond the competition. “Ding Dong Lounge is more than just a venue; it’s a home for musicians,” adds Treeby. “We’ve seen bands grow and evolve through this competition, and it’s incredibly rewarding to witness their journey.”

Early Bird tickets for each heat are $10, General Admission is $15, and door sales are $20. Presales are available from www.dingdongloungenz.com but we suggest people book tickets early as these heats do fill up. Book now to avoid disappointment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the future of Auckland’s music scene at the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024!

Check out all things Ding Dong Lounge at www.dingdongloungenz.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Ding Dong Lounge is Auckland’s premier live music venue, known for its intimate atmosphere and dedication to supporting local and international talent. Founded in 2013, Ding Dong Lounge has become a cornerstone of Auckland’s music scene, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their music and connect with audiences.

