Matariki Celebrations For All New Zealanders

The third official celebration of Matariki is taking shape with preparations well underway for the nationally broadcast hautapu from Treble Cone, Wānaka, Tumu Whakarae Secretary for Culture and Heritage and Chief Executive, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae said today.

The Kāi Tahu and Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou hosted hautapu will be broadcast nationwide through Whakaata Māori, TVNZ, TV3, Sky Open and streamed on the Matariki.com website for those overseas. The broadcast will be presented by Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith and feature pre-recorded events from around the country showcasing other tribal variations such as Puanga.

"While Māori have traditionally observed Matariki, Matariki is a celebration for all who call New Zealand home, and it is fantastic to see the wider community gearing up to engage in a public holiday unique to our country".

In 2023, 60% of the population did something specific to celebrate Matariki and the expectation is that this trend will continue.

"There are many opportunities to take part in events around the country from Ahipara to Invercargill. These range from community events hosted by marae, hapū and iwi, to gatherings organised by local councils and community groups, down to getting together as whānau and friends," Laulu Mac said.

"Wherever New Zealanders are on the day, it doesn’t have to be a big-scale celebration - the key elements of remembrance, celebrating the present and looking to the future can be marked by anyone, wherever they are.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This year’s theme, "Matariki heri kai - the feast of Matariki" focuses on locally sourced, fresh food and the activity of sharing kai with loved ones.

"I encourage everyone to join in this Friday, reconnect with friends and whānau, whether by watching the broadcast, attending an event, having a kai, or simply by looking up at the stars."

Notes:

The pre-dawn Hautapu ceremony at Treble Cone, Wānaka will involve remembrance of those who have passed, followed by the cooking of kai connected to stars in the Matariki cluster.

Steam will be released to feed the stars, and tohunga will look to the star cluster and share aspirations for the year ahead.

A list of some of the many other Matariki events, celebrations and ceremonies is available on the Matariki.com website and is being regularly updated: www.matariki.com/events

New Zealanders' engagement with Matariki 2023: This research report provides a robust and representative understanding of the nation’s attitudes, perceptions, and engagement with Matariki, the Māori New Year and the public holiday. https://www.mch.govt.nz/publications/new-zealanders-engagement-matariki-report-2023

© Scoop Media

