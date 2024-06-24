Maramataka 2024-2025 Launched

The front cover of Maramataka 2024-2025 features Kahurangi - the aurora

Launched today is the Maramataka 2024-2025, the third in a highly successful series of calendars featuring local rongoā, traditional Māori healing and wellbeing practices.

It is published by the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T Confederation and is the work of the Collective’s three pou (founders and leaders): Sharlene Maoate-Davis, Hemaima Wiremu and Pania Solomon. They gratefully acknowledge the assistance of Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti, a unique 30-year partnership between Kāpiti Coast District Council and the three iwi of the Ā.R.T Confederation - Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga (through Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki) and Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The theme for this year’s Maramataka is ‘Te Hokinga Mai’ - the returning. Sharlene of Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai explains: “It's a reaffirmation of traditional Māori values, knowledge and wisdom. We celebrate the returning through practising rongoā, through meditation and ritual, and through passing the traditions on.”

"In the Maramataka for the two previous years,” adds Pania (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), “we shared rongoā plant profiles and observational knowledge and insights. This year’s Maramataka has a more practical focus. There are recipes and remedies, with step-by-step instructions."

But she stresses that this is not just a recipe book. “It’s as much about preparing yourself culturally and spiritually as it is about the practical details of preparing your ingredients. So, our emphasis is on tikanga, traditional practices.”

Maramataka 2024-2025 builds on the earlier Maramataka, and Hemaima Wiremu (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) says, “We know very many people kept the old Maramataka, and they continue to be useful for reference and inspiration. Taken together, the Maramataka series forms an increasingly comprehensive resource.”

The first two Maramataka developed in partnership with the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T Confederation sold out very quickly, despite several reprints to meet demand. Accordingly, the print run has been increased this year. Maramataka 2024-2025 is available from Tuesday 25 June 2024, at all Kāpiti Coast District Council service centres. It is priced at $20.

