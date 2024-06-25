Matariki Commemoration At Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Cultural Performance / Supplied

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are hosting a programme of events including a Free Open Day this Sunday 30 June, to commemorate Matariki. Visiting Waitangi provides the perfect opportunity to embrace the principles of Matariki: reflection, celebration and preparation during the Māori New Year.

Celebrating the theme for 2024, Matariki Heri Kai (The feast of Matariki), this year’s events include two Hāngī and a Movie evenings on 9 and 11 July. The programme also contains a Bone Carving Workshop (6 July) and Pounamu Toki Workshop (sold out), and a Matariki Rapuhia / Seek ‘n’ Find for tamariki for the duration of the school holidays (28 June - 21 July).

Last year more than 1300 people took the opportunity to visit on the Free Open Day to spend time in our museums, enjoy a guided tour and cultural performance, visit the latest exhibition and enjoy kai and a drink at the Whare Waka Café.

Our current exhibition ‘The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award Exhibition’, displays the 43 finalists of the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award, a biennial national competition where emerging Māori artists create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors).

CEO of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Ben Dalton, said “Matariki is a time when Aotearoa comes together to celebrate and give thanks. At Waitangi Treaty Grounds, a place of cultural, spiritual, and historical significance, we gather to reflect on our shared journey, particularly Te Tiriti o Waitangi. This special occasion is a great opportunity to get together with friends and whānau at the Grounds over the long weekend to both reflect and prepare for the year ahead”.

The events at Waitangi are part of a wider programme of events Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival 2024. For more information about events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds visit:

https://www.waitangi.org.nz/events/matariki-2024

For more information about the other Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival 2024 events visit: https://matarikinz.com/

