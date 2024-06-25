Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Matariki Commemoration At Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Treaty Grounds

 Waitangi Treaty Grounds Cultural Performance / Supplied

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are hosting a programme of events including a Free Open Day this Sunday 30 June, to commemorate Matariki. Visiting Waitangi provides the perfect opportunity to embrace the principles of Matariki: reflection, celebration and preparation during the Māori New Year.

Celebrating the theme for 2024, Matariki Heri Kai (The feast of Matariki), this year’s events include two Hāngī and a Movie evenings on 9 and 11 July. The programme also contains a Bone Carving Workshop (6 July) and Pounamu Toki Workshop (sold out), and a Matariki Rapuhia / Seek ‘n’ Find for tamariki for the duration of the school holidays (28 June - 21 July).

Last year more than 1300 people took the opportunity to visit on the Free Open Day to spend time in our museums, enjoy a guided tour and cultural performance, visit the latest exhibition and enjoy kai and a drink at the Whare Waka Café.

Our current exhibition ‘The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award Exhibition’, displays the 43 finalists of the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award, a biennial national competition where emerging Māori artists create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors).

CEO of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Ben Dalton, said “Matariki is a time when Aotearoa comes together to celebrate and give thanks. At Waitangi Treaty Grounds, a place of cultural, spiritual, and historical significance, we gather to reflect on our shared journey, particularly Te Tiriti o Waitangi. This special occasion is a great opportunity to get together with friends and whānau at the Grounds over the long weekend to both reflect and prepare for the year ahead”.

The events at Waitangi are part of a wider programme of events Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival 2024. For more information about events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds visit:

https://www.waitangi.org.nz/events/matariki-2024

For more information about the other Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival 2024 events visit: https://matarikinz.com/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waitangi Treaty Grounds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 