Lime Collaborates With Aotearoa Artist Chantel Matthews For Matariki

In the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau, a lively celebration of Matariki unfolds as Lime supports a beautiful artwork created by local Aotearoa artist Chantel Matthews. The work features elements contributed by over 300 local primary students from Mellons Bay and Owairoa Primary.

The students worked alongside Chantel as part of a Matariki flag project in O Wairoa (Howick), kindly supported by Arts Out East and Te Tuhi. A testament to community, collaboration, and cultural celebration, an extended commissioned artwork will be printed on a group of Lime vehicles across Tāmaki Makaurau and Christchurch from June 28.

Infused with the youthful energy and diverse perspectives of these young artists, the artwork becomes a collective expression of the community's spirit and creativity. Each stroke and detail reflects a pureness that comes from the children's imagination and interpretation of Matariki.

The children's drawings, etched into the cosmos of these Matariki mythical creatures, foster a sense of unity and connection while acknowledging our environment, tangata whenua and community - Chantel Matthews

A particularly special aspect of the artwork is the inclusion of Lime symbols, drawn by the children to represent health and harvesting. This choice reflects the significance of Matariki as a time of renewal and abundance, as well as the importance of fostering well-being within the community. These Lime symbols add a serendipitous and meaningful layer to the artwork, emphasising the seamless integration of tradition and innovation - Lime

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The artwork is about to take on a new life as it graces Lime scooters and seated scooters across Tāmaki Makaurau, marking the arrival of Matariki. These mobile canvases of celebration will serve as symbols of community connection and pride, sparking conversations and spreading aroha.

Whangaia ka tupu ka puāwau - that which is nurtured blossoms and grows - Briana Woollliams (Arts Out East)

The celebration doesn't end there. In a gesture of appreciation for the children's contributions, Lime will donate a helmet and sticker pack, allowing them to bring their artwork to life by decorating their own helmets.

© Scoop Media

