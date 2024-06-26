Dan And Phil New Zealand Tour 2024

Award-winning duo and all-time internet legends, Dan and Phil are back with their biggest worldwide tour to date, Terrible Influence - a screamingly hilarious brand-new live stage show. The tour will take in an initial 70+ dates around the globe, starting in September 2024 until February 2025. The New Zealand leg of the World Tour will be in December 2024 performing in Auckland. Tickets go on sale Friday 28 June at 12pm.

In Terrible Influence it’s a new era for Dan and Phil. They’re older, gayer, Phil’s gone blonde and now nothing is off limits. Expect scandalous stories they couldn’t share before, theatrical plot twists and a savage roast of social media, the fans they raised and most importantly: themselves.

If you need to laugh, feel part of a community and make peace with the past - don’t regret missing Dan and Phil in real life... before Dan has another breakdown and disappears.

ABOUT DAN AND PHIL: Beloved Radio 1 and BRITs hosts Dan and Phil are back at it again. Since posting their first YouTube video together in 2009, they have gone on to conquer the globe. Racking up billions of views, millions of followers around the world and smashing records in every field: from online comedy videos, to international #1 bestselling books, sold out world tours, award winning radio shows and even chart-topping charity singles and board games. Their legendary chemistry together has kept people laughing as they do everything from comedy skits, to (unsuccessful) baking, gaming and pop culture commentary. Dan and Phil were a part of what created social media culture as we know it today, and are on a pantheon of all-time internet-breaking fandoms whose influence can only be matched by some of the biggest music artists and movies ever made.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The stories of their lives are cult legends - from meeting online, to moving in together and taking over the world. In 2018, they infamously went on ‘hiatus’ citing a need to take a step out of the spotlight for personal reasons, to then both proudly coming out as gay. Their content hasn’t just provided entertainment over the years, but support and representation for many young people around the world, leading them to become Queer Ambassadors and Dan the acclaimed #1 Mental Health author of You Will Get Through This Night. As of 2023, they officially returned to YouTube together kicking off the fan-dubbed Dan and Phil Renaissance which has since racked up over 50 million views in only a few months. Having grown up with (or some would say raised) an entire generation online, in this new era Dan and Phil are celebrating (and roasting) their past, and their occasionally wild audience. Empowered by their growth and newfound authenticity - this time they are back for good, to continue bringing laughter to people’s days.

© Scoop Media

