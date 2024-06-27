Michael King Writers' Centre Residencies 2025 Applications Are Now Open

The Michael King Writers Centre is pleased to announce that next year’s programme of residencies at the historic Signalman’s House on Takarunga Mt Victoria in Devonport, Auckland, is now open for applications. Writers awarded a residency can look forward to peaceful accommodation, the use of a writing studio, a supporting stipend and the opportunity to focus on a specific writing project.

The 2025 programme offers 16 residencies to emerging and established writers for periods of two to four weeks. Awarded residencies will include up to four specifically for Māori or Pasifika writers.

Applications close on Monday 29 July 2024 and the selections are expected to be announced in September.

For more information, visit : https://writerscentre.org.nz/application-2025-residencies/

Over one hundred and eighty New Zealand writers have held residencies at the centre since 2005. These include Whiti Hereaka, winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2022 NZ Book Awards, David Eggleton (Poet Laureate for New Zealand 2019-2022), along with Booker prize winner Eleanor Catton. This year MKWC alumni Eleanor Catton, Emma Wehipeihana (Espiner), Jeff Evans, Emma Hislop and Pip Adam were finalists in the NZ Book awards. Both Emma Wehipeihana and Emma Hislop were awarded first book prizes for their MKWC residency projects.

