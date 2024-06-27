Schick X Basketball New Zealand Partnership Wins At The New Zealand Sport & Recreation Awards

Schick partnership plus Chemistry and Applause Communications beat stiff competition to claim top gong.

Schick in partnership with Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) has taken out top honours in the Commercial Partnerships category at the NZ Sports & Recreation awards this week, alongside recognition of impactful leverage, delivered by Chemistry and Applause Communications.

Over the duration of the partnership dating back to 2017, Schick’s involvement has spanned support of national tournaments, from celebrating the basketball community with the iconic Schick Everyday Ballers, to the introduction of Schick NeighbourHoops.

Mike Larmer, Director of Chemistry, said the award is a significant achievement for the team, especially considering the nearly 80 entries in the New Zealand Sport & Recreation space.

“These awards are highly prestigious, recognising the most impactful collaborative partnerships. Winning this category underscores the success and value of our authentic, community-led approach, which has delivered significant ROI and has been highlighted as a best-practice partnership in action,” he said.

Building upon the success of Schick Everyday Ballers, Chemistry and Applause Communications developed and implemented the Schick NeighbourHoops programme to foster a deeper connection with grassroots basketball fans.

The team worked closely with Basketball New Zealand’s Community Team to collaborate with local councils to identify a shortlist of basketball hoops that could do with a Schick NeighbourHoops ‘level-up’. Fans themselves were then able to have a say in where these Schick NeighbourHoops would be installed with 10 level-ups being made around the country.

Alice McKay, Applause Communication Founder, adds: “This recognition reflects the depth of collaboration in this partnership, which in turn has created an ownable legacy for Schick within one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.”

Tayla Brewer, Senior Business Manager at Chemistry says: “It was fantastic to hear comments about how our partnership is the envy of other sports and sponsor brands, reinforcing the success and influence we have achieved with this campaign.

“This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement, and we are excited to continue building on this success in the future.”

Credits:

Client: Edgewell Personal Care NZ (Schick)

Chemistry Founder and Executive Creative Director: Susan Young

Chemistry Senior Business Manager: Tayla Brewer

Applause Communions Director: Alice McKay

Social Creative Lead: Amelia Petrovich

Studio Creative: Paolo Alinea

