Ko Te Reo Kia Rauora, Ko Te Tangata Kia Hauora: Mātātoa CrossFit Competition Celebrates Te Reo Māori In Fitness

Friday, 28 June 2024, 8:33 am
Press Release: Toi Tangata

The Mātātoa competition is set to take place this Saturday 29 June 2024 at Te Tōangaroa, Spark Arena, Auckland. Organised by the Kapa-Kingi triplets, Tipene, Heemi and Eru, this functional fitness event aims to promote and normalise te reo Māori within the CrossFit community.  

In its third year, Mātātoa sold out within two hours, and will bring together 288 athletes to battle it out in 144 teams. The overwhelming interest in Mātātoa over the past two years prompted the need to move to a larger space to meet the ever-growing demand.

“Māori are hungry for opportunities to participate in kaupapa that align with their values and culture and Mātātoa provides an authentic space for them to engage fully as Māori. Ko te reo kia rauora, ko te tangata kia hauora,” says Tipene.  

“We’ve grown from our first year at our local gym, to the second year at Te Pai Centre. We are thrilled that the kaupapa has grown so much that Mātātoa is now taking place at Te Tōangaroa, Spark Arena and believe it’s a reflection of the well-being of our reo and our culture.”

Driven by a commitment to the health of te reo Māori and the health of the people, Mātātoa remains the sole reo Māori CrossFit competition, leading the way in celebrating te reo Māori within the context of CrossFit.  

“We hope the kaupapa and the impact of Mātātoa continues to grow,” says Tipene. “Initiatives like this not only benefit our reo Māori by normalising it in a predominantly reo Pākehā setting, but also enhance the hauora of our people, making them feel more at home in this world of fitness.”

“Having our kaupapa at Te Tōangaroa Spark Arena was only made possible by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and their sponsorship. Tēnei ka mihi ake ki ngā ahi kā roa o te pokapū o Tāmaki.”

