Capital Theatre + Written By Wolves Announce Double Album Release Show

Fresh from touring internationally, both bands are excited to be back home to give their fans the first live experience of their brand-new albums. The eagerly anticipated releases of Capital Theatre’s Major Arcana and Written By Wolves’ The Lighthouse is set to build on the international success of their respective debut albums: A Hero's Journey and Secrets.

Capital Theatre are trio Adam Stevenson (vocals, piano, guitar), Roy Oliver (guitar, vocals), and ex Shortland Street star and Rubicon singer Paul Reid (drums, vocals), and for this night, the band will be joined by their own very special guest, Op Shop’s Jason Kerrison on bass.

The band have just dropped a brand new single 'TASTE THE FLAME', which is their third off the upcoming new album Major Arcana, which has been added straight to The Rock playlist and is certain to build on their ever-growing fan base.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading ‘23/’24 has been massive for Capital Theatre. After cracking the US Top 40 Rock Charts twice with previous singles ‘Underworld’ and ‘Exactly What You Want’ off the soon to be released new album, and playing premier American Rock + Heavy Metal festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival, they returned home to tour nationwide with The Feelers, further cementing their status as rising stars by securing spots in New Zealand’s Top 40 Rock Airplay Charts due to continued, solid radio success.

The positive trajectory continues, with an October performance at prestigious Californian music festival Aftershock 2024, which hosts the likes of rock heavyweights Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Evanescence, Highly Suspect and more. Fans can listen in to The Rock for their chance to win a major prize of two tickets, flights and accommodation to the U.S.A. to attend Aftershock 2024 with the band HERE.

Written By Wolves consist of frontman and ex NZ Idol star Michael Murphy (vocals), Davie Wong (guitar), Karl Woodhams (drums), and Oli Lyons (percussion/sampling). It’s also been a huge couple of years for the boys with 2023-24 seeing them drop no less than seven singles and stunning videos off their upcoming sophomore album The Lighthouse – you watch them all HERE.

Written By Wolves have well and truly announced themselves on the world stage, completing incredibly successful first tours across Europe, the UK and Australia, taking in nine countries before returning home to perform Homegrown. Meanwhile they’ve been turning heads internationally, with rock magazines taking notice of their big, anthemic, electro-tinged rock: “Basically, they’re killing it and it is time for the rest of the world to know” - Kerrang!

Recent releases ‘Give ‘Em Hell’ and ‘Misery’ have both raced up the USA SMR Charts for mainstream and active rock radio, and their online stats continue to be highly impressive. Easily one of the highest streamed rock bands from New Zealand having amassed more than 360,000 monthly listeners, 62,000 followers and more than 80 million streams on Spotify and over 134,000 subscribers and 94 million views on YouTube. With The Lighthouse set to drop on July 26, the international recognition and online momentum will no doubt continue.

Capital Theatre and Written By Wolves are all long-time friends and both bands spent time together in L.A. during the recording sessions, when plans were made to combine forces to celebrate all the hard work by putting on a truly memorable release party. Powerhouse dark pop artist Vana will open, and the show promises to be an absolute spectacle with the venue transformed with a full visual wall, string section, choir and even a grand piano!

With their reputation for electrifying live performances and set-lists brimming with hook-laden rock radio hits, Capital Theatre and Written By Wolves are guaranteed to deliver a night of high energy and epic anthemic rock. Make sure to round up your mates and secure your tickets, on sale now!

