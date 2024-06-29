Bay Of Islands Sailing Week 2025 - Save The Date For The 22nd Edition!

Event: Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2025

Dates: 21st-24th January 2025

Location: Bay of Islands, New Zealand

https://bayofislandssailingweek.org.nz/21st-24th-jan-2025/

New Zealand’s largest multi-day sailing regatta is set to unfold in the beautiful Bay of Islands from 21st-24th January 2025. This event promises to be bigger and better, building on the excitement from last year's milestone of 100 participating boats. We are thrilled to announce that this will be the 22nd edition of the Bay of Islands Sailing Week.

Bay of Islands Sailing Week is a volunteer-run event celebrated by sailors since its inception in 2003. Known as “the best big-boat regatta in NZ” by Peter Montgomery, the event showcases keelboats, trailer yachts, and sports boats while promoting the Bay of Islands as a premier sailing and holiday destination.

The regatta was inspired by Tony and Nina Kiff, who arrived in New Zealand from England in 1992. With the support of local yacht clubs, they established the event, which has grown significantly thanks to community grants, corporate sponsorship, and participant support.

The event relies on the dedication of about sixty volunteers each year and the generosity of sponsors to bring international-standard racing to the New Zealand sailing community. We are proud to continue this tradition and welcome sailors and spectators alike to join us for an unforgettable experience.

We would greatly appreciate your assistance in spreading the word about Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2025 by publishing our event dates and details in your news outlet. Your support will help us reach a broader audience and ensure the success of this fantastic event.

For more information, please visit our website at Bay of Islands Sailing Week website.

