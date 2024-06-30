Internationally Acclaimed Comedian Ed Byrne Brings His Hilariously Dark Show "Tragedy Plus Time" To Toitoi

Straight from Edinburgh Fringe 2023, Ed Byrne's new show, Tragedy Plus Time has garnered five-star reviews and outstanding critical acclaim as "Best Reviewed Stand Up Show at Edinburgh 2023" (British Comedy Guide).

Byrne explores the concept of humour as "Tragedy Plus Time", mining the most tragic events in his life for laughs. It's a performance that promises to be both poignant and uproariously funny.

Treat yourself to this comedic masterclass - Saturday 27 July, 8pm at Toitoi - Opera House.

