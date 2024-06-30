Pacific Festival Of Brass: Celebrating The Best Of Brass, And Pacific Culture In South Auckland

South Auckland, home to the world's largest concentration of Polynesian people across the Pacific, is set to host a remarkable event this year: the National Brass Bands Championships, retitled as The Pacific Festival of Brass. This year's festival is not just a celebration of the top brass bands and musicians in New Zealand, but also a vibrant gathering that aims to bring together communities through the power of brass music, with a special focus on engaging deeply with South Auckland’s Pasifika communities.

Held at the Due Drop Events Centre Manukau from 10-13 July 2024, the festival marks its first-time appearance in Manukau, South Auckland. This location underscores the festival's commitment to Pasifika inclusivity and diversity, and highlighting the cultural richness of this area. The festival will welcome bands from across the Pacific, including participants from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Tonga, making it a truly pan-Pacific event. Additionally, the festival will also host dedicated contest participants from across New Zealand, further enriching the competitive and collaborative spirit of the event.

Over the past nine months, the festival team has worked tirelessly to delve deeper into our brass communities, and advocating a form a music making that holds a significant place in New Zealand's musical heritage. The growth of the brass movement in New Zealand is evident in the growing interest in brass bands (with the recent success of the hit movie ‘Red White and Brass’) , and it is thrilling to witness the increasing diversity within this community.

The festival would not be possible without the generous support of its major funder Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and other funders including Four Winds Foundation, Auckland Council Creative Communities, Auckland Airport and the Manurewa Local Board. Event name sponsors at the time of going to press are the Royal New Zealand Navy Band, Music Works, Dame Adrienne Stewart, David Miller, The NZ Army Band and Besson, with ABI Music kindly sponsoring the live streaming provided by Brassbanned.com.

This year's Pacific Festival of Brass is set to be an extraordinary event, celebrating the sights and sounds of South Auckland. It is a festival that not only highlights musical excellence but also instils a sense of unity and cultural pride within the community.

Venue: Due Drop Events Centre 770 Great South Road Manukau Auckland

Invitation Slow Melody – Wednesday 10 July 8.00 pm – BNZ Theatre – Adults $20, Concessions $10. Door sales.

Open Champion of Champions – Thursday 11 July 7.30 pm – BNZ Theatre - Free entry

Band Events across five grade – Friday 12 July

The Parade of Bands – Friday 2.30pm - band will march around the Due Drop Event Centre

Final bands events to decide each championship – Saturday 13th July

