Toitoi: The Home Of Comedy In Hawke's Bay

Get your laughing gear limbered up – some of the top national and international names in comedy, cabaret and burlesque are heading to Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events this July for a week of fun and hilarity.

Toitoi has established itself as the premier venue for comedy in the region, attracting both national and international superstars.

Ding Dong Sing Song- LYAO 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Big names like Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, and Russell Howard have enjoyed sell-out shows over the past few years, and recently tickets for UK comedian Sarah Millican's upcoming show sold out in just three days, demonstrating the region's eager appetite for laughter.

Hawke's Bay audiences are clearly primed and ready to laugh, and they have another fantastic opportunity with the upcoming Laugh Your A** Off festival, running from July 19 to July 27.

Now in its third year, the festival has again secured an eclectic collection of international and national comedy, cabaret, and burlesque acts, that are sure to leave the audience in stitches.

“We’ve built a reputation for having great comedy audiences here at Toitoi. All the top comedians want to come here to perform, and we’ve got some of the best coming to our cheeky little comedy festival,” says Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere Ratonga Whakaari - Presenter Services Manager Glen Pickering.

“During the festival you’re guaranteed a great time, full of belly laughs and dazzling performances.

“And it’s not just comedy; there’s cabaret, burlesque, improv, a crazy sing along, quiz, game show … whatever you’re into, you’ll find something that gets you excited”.

The festival kicks off on Friday, July 19 with nationally renowned improv comedians Flaming Mojo’s show “Did That Just Happen?”.

Improv comedy is a rollercoaster ride of spontaneous hilarity as performers create scenes entirely on the spot, promising unpredictable and side-splitting entertainment.

That same night, New Zealand’s premier burlesque troupe, Club Burlesque, presents an evening of shimmering, shimmying, and spectacular performances that blend glamour and allure into a mesmerising night of entertainment.

On Saturday, July 20, the festival brings the uproarious "Ding Dong Sing Song Pub Quiz Games Night Costume Party." This unique event combines the best elements of a costume party, sing-along, pub quiz, and games night into one crazy, hilarious, and slightly inappropriate evening. It's your table versus everyone else in a fun-filled competition to see who can laugh the hardest.

Later in the night national treasure and self-proclaimed People’s Princess of Aotearoa, Chris Parker, returns to Toitoi with his new solo show "GIVE ME ONE GOOD REASON WHY I SHOULDN’T THROW MY PHONE OFF THIS BRIDGE." After last year’s sell-out success, Parker's latest act promises to be a hit, filled with his trademark wit and charm.

Capping off the festival on Saturday, July 27, is internationally acclaimed comedian Ed Byrne. In his hilariously dark show, Byrne explores the concept of humour as "Tragedy Plus Time", mining the most tragic events in his life for laughs. It's a performance that promises to be both poignant and uproariously funny.

Pickering says: “Over the last few years we’ve really come to know what Hawke’s Bay audiences want in their comedy and we’ve pulled together a line up we know will deliver on the laughs”.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy the best in comedy, cabaret, and burlesque that New Zealand has to offer. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours and get ready to Laugh Your A** Off again!

To see the full line-up of events and book for any ticketed events, go to www.toitoivenues.co.nz

