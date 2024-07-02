A Showcase Of Global Storytelling: World Press Photo Exhibition Opens This Month

Fighting, Not Sinking (Photo credit: © Eddie Jim, The Age/Sydney Morning Herald)

Rotary Club of Auckland presents

World Press Photo Exhibition

Saturday 20 July - Sunday 11 August, Auckland

The acclaimed World Press Photo Exhibition, a stunning selection of the past year’s best photojournalism and documentary photography from around the world, returns this month from 20 July – 11 August at Smith and Caughey’s.

The exhibition is a showcase of major and overlooked news events as well as important moments from around the globe, including war, environmental and climate change, culture, family and more. The World Press Photo Exhibition features a selection of images from global and regional winners of the World Press Photo Contest, taken by international photographers.

Included in the diverse selection of images and stories on display at this year’s World Press Photo Exhibition is Eddie Jim’s Fighting, Not Sinking photograph, which provides first-hand insight into the consequences of rising sea levels on people’s ways of life in Kioa Island, Fiji. Adem Altan’s image A Father’s Pain sees Mesut Hançer hold the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, killed while asleep when her grandmother’s home collapsed during an earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey.

Photographer Wang Naigong’s project I Am Still With You will be on display, a visual record that explores the concept of family photos. In close collaboration with the family, the photographer tells the story of Jiuer, a young mother of three in northern China who gains more understanding and appreciation for life in her final years after being diagnosed with cancer. Also part of the exhibition is Vincent Haiges’ photograph Returning Home From War sees Kibrom Berhane (24) greet his mother for the first time since he joined the Tigray Defense Forces, two years earlier.

The Rotary Club of Auckland is proud to bring the World Press Photo Exhibition to Auckland, with all proceeds from the event going towards the TYLA (Turn Your Life Around) Youth Development Trust and Rotary Youth Programmes.

World Press Photo Exhibition

Dates: Saturday 20 July - Sunday 11 August

Times: Sunday - Tuesday: 10.30am – 6pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10.30am – 6.30PM

Location: Smith and Caughey’s, 253 Queen Street

Ticket Prices: Adults $24, Seniors $20, Students $15

