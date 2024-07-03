Northern Bass Unveils The First Of Its 2024 Line-Up Featuring Hybrid Minds, BOU, SHY FX, Andy C And Montell2099

(Photo/Supplied)

Northern Bass, New Zealand’s premier electronic music festival, is excited to reveal the first wave of artists for the upcoming New Year. Held on a picturesque farm in rural Kaiwaka, just over an hour north of Auckland, the festival promises an unforgettable experience to mark the end of 2024 and welcome 2025.

Headlining this year’s festival are some of the biggest names in electronic music; Hybrid Minds + Tempza , Bou + BLive247, SHY FX and more headliners to be announced. They are joined alongside returning heavyweights Alix Perez, Camo and Krooked b2b Mejfus, Andy C + Tonn Piper, Montell 2099 and The Upbeats.

Tickets are on sale HERE from 7pm tonight, Wednesday, 3rd July

Kicking off on Sunday, December 29, Northern Bass offers a unique “party in a paddock” experience, attracting a diverse crowd of music enthusiasts and ravers from across New Zealand and beyond.

Consistently delivering the best lineups every year, Northern Bass has been a staple of New Zealand’s music scene for over a decade, typically enjoying fantastic weather. Despite facing unprecedented rain last year, Northern Bass has always provided a vibrant and safe environment for festival-goers.

“We are incredibly excited to bring such a talented lineup to Northern Bass this year. Despite last year’s weather challenges, the spirit and energy of our attendees and performers were unmatched. We can’t wait to create more unforgettable memories together,” said Gareth Popham, Festival Director.

As always, Northern Bass will be on track for another sell-out festival so don’t wait to grab tickets.

