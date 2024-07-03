Paris 2024: Diver Lizzie Roussel To Compete In 3m Springboard In Paris

Diver Lizzie Roussel has been named to the New Zealand Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she'll be cheered on her her biggest fan, 2-year-old daughter Athena Olympia Jean Roussel.

Roussel (nee Cui) will compete in the Women’s 3m Springboard Diving Event in Paris.

She won bronze at the 2023 Oceania Championships in the 3m springboard and placed 14th in the same event at the 2023 World Championships.

“Being named on the Paris 2024 team is something I never saw coming,” said Roussel.

“I qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the best physical and mental position I had been in my career, but I found out I was pregnant the year of the Games and withdrew to have my daughter, Athena.”

Roussel says she wasn’t sure whether she’d continue diving after having her daughter, and thanks her partner for pushing her back into the sport.

“I didn’t know how my body would respond to pregnancy and childbirth but my husband encouraged me to try again and so I began this journey.

“Making the team feels like a fairytale ending to an unexpected story. Having my daughter alongside me has only made me stronger and appreciate each moment more.”

Roussel was the first New Zealand diver to compete at the Olympic Games in 24 years when she contested the 3-metre event in Rio on her 18th birthday. She has also competed in the New Zealand Team at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Roussel began diving at the age of nine. She was awarded a diving scholarship to Louisiana State University as a teenager, and is now based in Louisiana with her partner and child.

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Roussel.

“It’s fantastic to have Lizzie back in the New Zealand Team,” said Nicol.

“We wish her all the best for the rest of her training and preparation and look forward to welcoming her to the Olympic Village later this month.”

The women’s 3m springboard event will begin on August 7th at the Paris Aquatics Centre.

About The New Zealand Team for Paris 2024

In July and August 2024, New Zealand will take on the world at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Around 190 New Zealand Team athletes will compete at the Games, with the stunning city of Paris set to host 10,500 athletes from 206 nations.

With competition taking place at the Palace of Versaille, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside Stade de France, and around landmarks such as Les Invalides, Place de la Concorde, Hotel de Ville and along the Seine, the Games are expected to be a spectacular event.

The Zealand Team is once again set to shine in sports from equestrian, to rowing, rugby sevens,

swimming, canoe sprint, sailing, athletics, cycling and more, while New Zealanders can check out the action in incredible new urban sports including skateboarding, sport climbing, breaking and 3x3 basketball.

