Match Fit Returns In Union VS League Battle

Wednesday 3 July 2024 – The award-winning format Match Fit will return to ThreeNow and Three later this month in a mighty clash of the codes - Union vs. League.

Legendary coach Sir Graham Henry and Kiwi great Tawera Nikau bring together a team of ex All Blacks and ex Kiwis and challenge them to get back in shape physically and mentally. While the age-old rivalry is sure to create fierce competition, the teams will ultimately have to put their differences aside and come together as one to confront their Aussie rivals in a grudge match of epic proportions.

“The battle between Union and League has been going for decades and it's fantastic to be able to bring both sides of the code together for this season,” says Sir Graham Henry. “The players know they have a lot to play for and I am looking forward to audiences joining us on this journey.”

Tawera Nikau agrees, “Bringing together both sides of the code for this season has been a really special experience. I’m glad to be back again to see our returning cast mates working with some of the new team members and really embrace the kaupapa of this show.”

With an all-star cast of rugby union and league legends, including Piri Weepu, Carlos Spencer, Lesley Vainikolo and Ali Lauiti’iti, the players will be forced to face their fears head on as they dig deep to not only tackle their health concerns, but also delve into some of the realities that face Kiwi men and their whānau. The results are sure to be inspiring as they tap into the mana and strength that made them heroes in the first place.

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ Network Executive, Angela Mann says: “After seeing the impact that Match Fit has had over the past three seasons, we knew bringing both codes together in the ultimate clash would further highlight the important conversation around men’s mental and physical health in Aotearoa.”

CEO of Pango Productions Bailey Mackey says: "What an exciting opportunity the latest series of Match Fit is, to see our heroes from two sports rugby union and rugby league undergo their own health journeys while settling the score about which sport is the best!"

Match Fit: Union vs League will premiere first on ThreeNow on Wednesday 24 July and 7pm on Three. The broadcast sponsor is Unichem & Life Pharmacy. Match Fit is produced by Pango and made with the support of NZ On Air.

