Two Major Exhibitions And NPDC Venues Showcase Emerging, Established And International Artists

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Visitors to the last Home Work exhibition at Puke Ariki in 2022 (Photo/Supplied)

Art lovers are in for a treat with two new exhibitions opening at NPDC’s Puke Ariki at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre on Saturday showcasing the work of international and local artists.

Works by more than 70 emerging and established artists will feature in Home Work Maunga Auaha: Taranaki Art 2024 in the downstairs gallery at Puke Ariki Museum, with works selected by a panel of judges from more than 200 entries from across Taranaki.

This is the fourth exhibition in the museum’s Home Work series, held every two years, and a chance for new artists to show their work alongside more established artists. For some it will be the first time they have had the opportunity to show their work.

The selection panel included Lisa Reihana CNZM and Michel Tuffery MNZM, and Justin Morgan of Puke Ariki, and the exhibition is curated by Natasha McKinney.

Also opening on Saturday is without centre, without limits at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

It features the work of Taiwanese- based artists Lafin Sawmah, Eleng Luluan, Akac Orat and Malay Makakazuwan and has been more than a year in the making. It follows the quartet’s involvement in an artist in residency programme with the gallery last year which sought to build connections and understanding between their own and our indigenous cultures.

The resulting artworks and exhibition, curated by Zara Stanhope and Taarati Taiaroa, presents thinking and practices that resonate across of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa (the Pacific Ocean).

Lafin Sawmah, Dreaming of the Kuroshio, 2021; The Direction of Fuis, 2023; Loop of Ocean, 2022. Photograph provided by Taitung Art Museum. Photographer WU SHIN YING.

The exhibition has attracted international support from the Taiwanese Ministry of Culture, Asia New Zealand Foundation, Indigenous People’s Cultural Foundation, and Kaohsiung Museum of fine Arts.

NPDC Cultural Experiences Director Dr Zara Stanhope says the two shows present important perspectives demonstrating the significance of culture at a local and global level.

Home Work makes an important contribution to our district’s arts landscape, supporting local artists to present recent work that reveals the rich diversity of creative practice amongst the many artists who call Taranaki home.

“Building on years of relationships between here and Taiwan, without centre, without limits offers a connection between places and histories through new work made for the Govett-Brewster by four indigenous artists working through their individual explorations of tribal knowledge,” Zara says.

“It’s a wonderful contrast of both the local and the global and captures the role of creativity in building our region’s identity and more broadly of culture in advancing conversations that can stimulate a brighter future.”

Both exhibitions are complemented by events programmes to help visitors gain knowledge and understanding of the works and the stories behind them.

Home Work Maunga Auaha: Taranaki Art 2024
6 July – 10 November
Downstairs Gallery at Puke Ariki Museum

Without centre, without limits
6 July – 13 October
Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

