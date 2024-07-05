Black Foils Target SailGP Season 4 Crown In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, USA , 4 JULY PDT | The most important race of Sail Grand Prix Season 4 is little more than a week away and the Black Foils are coming in hot off the back of their win in New York City.

The ‘City by the Bay’ will host SailGP Season 4 event-13 over two days [13-14 July PDT], culminating in the much-anticipated Grand Final race on the afternoon of Sunday 14 July. It’s a winner-takes-all US$2million shoot-out race featuring only the top three nations on the season leaderboard as they stand after five fleet races are completed in San Francisco.

Adding victory in New York just two weeks ago, the Black Foils have claimed five event wins this season, amassing a 15-point lead over closest rivals Australia. Driver Peter Burling has been clear about keeping the pedal down at recent events knowing momentum can play a key factor going into the Grand Final.

It’s paid off and the Kiwis have extended their lead in the build-up to San Francisco. After New York, Burling said; “We're not just going to the final to be there, we want to go there to win it. This weekend was our last chance to compete in a final and we're going to carry that momentum to San Fran.”

Beaten by the Black Foils in the New York final Phil Robertson, driver for Canada, admitted; “The Kiwis did well - you can’t beat a team that doesn’t make mistakes.”

Despite their podium performance in The Big Apple, Canada is now a long shot to make the Grand Final with the real heat between the nations currently placed second, third and fourth - Australia (78 points), Spain (76 points) and France (71 points).

Australia is reigning champion and has held the SailGP crown since Season 1. Next weekend’s highly anticipated Grand Final event could be the first time Slingsby and his team are toppled and the global audience watching see a new team atop the Season Championship podium.

San Francisco fans are familiar with SailGP’s heart-stopping, adrenaline fuelled racing and a sell-out crowd is expected at the Race Village in the Marina District of the iconic city. Tickets to the San Francisco Sail Grand Prix are on sale now and going fast.

Racing will take place between 14:30-16:00 on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July in San Francisco - 9:30am New Zealand time. New Zealand fans can watch live on ThreeNow with full delayed coverage on Three (linear) the following day at 16:30.

