Pasifika Medical Association Group Welcomes Moana Pasifika Into The PMA Family

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group proudly announces its support for Moana Pasifika, extending a warm welcome to the esteemed rugby franchise into the PMA family. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering health, wellbeing, and cultural empowerment across Pacific communities.

With a rich history spanning nearly three decades, PMA has championed the welfare of Pacific families and communities, stewarding its resources to nurture initiatives that promote holistic health and prosperity.

In alignment with its mission, PMA has implemented a sports strategy over the past three years working with professional sporting organisations, schools and community groups. This initiative aims to harness the transformative power of sports as a conduit for fostering physical, mental, and social wellbeing, spanning from grassroots engagement to professional athletic endeavors. Since 2022, Moana Pasifika has been a valued partner of this strategy, contributing to the realisation of shared aspirations for Pacific sports excellence.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, expressed profound enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"We are thrilled to extend our support to Moana Pasifika and formally welcome them into the PMA family. This partnership embodies our long-held vision of inclusivity within professional sports, particularly rugby, and heralds a new era of opportunities for Pacific talent to thrive on home soil. Our collective ambition is to provide a platform for the finest Pacific athletes to showcase their talent and represent their heritage with pride and utilise these pathways for prosperity for their families, communities and countries.”

All Black legend and Moana Pasifika Patron, Sir Tuifa’asisina Bryan Williams, is pleased with the collaboration.

“This partnership ensures that the vision and hard work previously undertaken by the board, stakeholders and collaborators will continue to flourish and grow, providing a secure platform for the next stage of our journey.”

The Chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), Dame Patsy Reddy, confirmed NZR’s support for the PMA Group’s investment in Moana Pasifika.

“We are encouraged by the strong strategic alignment and shared aspirations between Pasifika Medical Association and Moana Pasifika to foster Pacific excellence in sports at an elite level. NZR looks forward to the growth of the Moana Pasifika Franchise through their close connections with Samoa, Tonga and the wider Pacific communities.”

As PMA and Moana Pasifika embark on this transformative journey together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to nurturing talent and celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the Pacific.

