Introducing: Suki Waterhouse - Her Upcoming Album & 2 Red Hot Singles

Suki Waterhouse (Photo/Supplied)

Suki Waterhouse - the songstress

Suki faithfully followed a lifelong passion for music to her 2022 full-length debut, I Can’t Let Go. Adorned by 'Moves' and 'Melrose Meltdown,' it incited widespread critical applause from Variety, Nylon, NME, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Between headlining shows and touring with Father John Misty, 'Good Looking' surged online, generating nearly a billion streams, going RIAA platinum, and paving the way for the Milk Teeth EP and her sold-out, headlining Coolest Place in the World Tour. Simultaneously, Suki’s life moved at lightspeed. She absorbed inspiration from a season of change earmarked by unforgettable moments a la gracing the stage of Lollapalooza 2023, performing on multiple continents, becoming a mom, and closing out the Gobi Tent at Coachella in 2024.

Along the way, she carefully assembled Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. Beyond listening to everyone from Camera Obscura to The Raveonettes, Bloc Party, and The Teenagers, she took advantage of her proximity to various collaborators.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Suki Waterhouse’s music sounds like a collage of her inspirations, experiences, and emotions stitched together by honeyed vocal delivery, bright-eyed melodies, and evocative storytelling. It doubles as a mirror image of her life as a consummate creative, artist, actress, model, and mother, yet it also breaks the glass to unveil raw truth.

She leans on an ever-evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling—whether it be folky Americana, nineties alternative, turn-of-the-century indie, or handcrafted otherworldly pop. You’ll hear Suki’s longing in a swooning chorus, fearlessness in a crunchy chord, elation in a danceable waltz, and wonder in a soft coo befitting of a lullaby.

Now, the platinum-certified songstress asserts herself as a versatile, vibrant, and vital presence on her 2024 double-LP, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin [Sub Pop].

The Creation of Sparklemuffin....

Suki brought this body of work to life with Executive Producer Eli Hirsch (courtship.) as well as Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty, Beyonce), Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War on Drugs, Snail Mail), Greg Gonzalez (Cigarettes After Sex), Rick Nowels (James Blake, Lana del Rey), and Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire of the band Ttrruuces (with whom she co-wrote 'Good Looking' and 'OMG').

“I finished the record in the last few months of my pregnancy and turned my living room into a home studio,” she recalls. “I stopped going to big studios and enclosed myself at home for the last two months of being pregnant, and the best thing about LA is you can call up the most incredible musicians in the world and have them in your front room in 15 minutes!”

