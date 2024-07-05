The Morning Star Return With Flashes Of My Past And My Future

Photo/Supplied

Stranded Recording Studios announce The Morning Star’s 4th single 'Flashes of my past and my future' to be released on July the 7th. The song was written by Ali Mollica who cerebrally connects images, and motifs that emulate in thoughts and visions of past and present. Ali Mollica speaks of the uncontrollable elements of when ones past connects with their future. Commenting, Mollica says, It is about the resurgence of fragmented memory and its interaction with imaginations of the future. Mollica's lyrics are mystical but touchingly benign suggesting the depths of our minds are constantly angled, framing life in the most scrupulous ways.

Engineer and bandmate Cody Munro Moore spoke of the recording in stages of past and present in ways of the process. Commenting, We started this recording in Turkey, while staying above the ancient musical nightlife district of Beyoğlu in Istanbul. Many things had changed when we began working on the final acts of the song in Bellambi come 10 months later however, those first demos had been present in the final stages.'

The Morning Star are due to release their sophomore album on vinyl.

Ali Mollica sings, 'One minute your talking and then your walking, through the backdoor, of my parents house, and the next your walking and then I'm clutching a green handkerchief about to fall asleep in the A frame house'

The Morning Star do not adhere to any particular genre, but through drawing upon traditional song lines of the past while exploring experimental recording styles, they have been quietly called a folk-rock band, even an experimental folk-rock band… Catch The Morning Star when it rises next, wherever that may be!

© Scoop Media

