The TARDIS Has Touched Down In Wellington For An Exclusive Doctor Who Exhibition In 2024

Friday, 5 July 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington NZ

The main Cable Street entrance to Tākina / Supplied: Wellington NZ

Fans of the hit BBC television series will be able to come face to face with the iconic characters and on screen worlds from across the show’s history at ‘Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction | Doctor Who Ngā Ao Mīharo: Te tūtakitanga o te Pūtaiao ki te Pakimaero’. Explore scientific concepts like time travel, and why the TARDIS is bigger on the inside.

Take a look at artificial intelligence, DNA manipulation, and cloning through the lens of the ‘Doctor Who’ universe.

BBC APPROVED Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder. Photo: Wellington NZ

In the Monster Vault visitors will come face to face with many of the Doctor’s alien adversaries and learn about their connections with real science.

Hosted at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, this is the first time the exhibition has left UK shores. Doctor Who first aired in 1963 and has been broadcast in more than 50 countries, gaining millions of fans across the globe.

The exhibition is running for five months since 1 June 2024.

https://www.wellingtonnz.com/visit/events/doctor-who-worlds-of-wonder

DATES
1 June – 28 October 2024
VENUE
Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre

https://www.doctorwhoscience.com

