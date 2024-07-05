Makura Croquet Club’s Historic Significance Officially Recognised

The recent recognition of the Makura Croquet Club Pavilion and Greens as a Category 2 historic place on the New Zealand Heritage List Rārangi Kōrero highlights an important story of women in sport and community spirit.

In 19th century Greymouth, croquet was one of the few opportunities for women to play competitive sport against both men and women. Women could meet, socialise, and compete on the green, undeterred by their voluminous Victorian skirts. When the Makura Croquet Club was formed in 1907, its membership was for ladies only. In 1911 the club set up at the recreation reserve and their new dainty pavilion was built there in 1912, designed by menfolk associated with the female club.

As part of her research for the listing, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Listing Advisor Robyn Burgess found that in addition to sporting matches, the Makura Croquet Club was an important space for local women to connect and fundraise.

"The first two years of the Club in its new location were fun and popular, but things soon changed after the First World War broke out in 1914," says Robyn. "The Club transformed to focus on patriotic functions. The women held croquet tournaments that raised money for socks, shirts, and waistcoats for New Zealand troops overseas."

"We’re thrilled to assist the Makura Croquet Club community with their goal of having their unique heritage and stories researched and officially recognised."

In peacetime years the Croquet Club was a vital social hub for the community. The opening day of the season was a grand event to which other West Coast croquet clubs were invited. The local Bridge Club used the pavilion and donated their profits to the Croquet Club. Sometimes combination sporting galas were held with the nearby bowls club. Home-baking for the morning and afternoon teas were always a key element of any event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Makura Croquet Club’s membership remained female for half a century. These days it has an active membership of both men and women. While the pavilion has been moved within the same site over the years, its continued use means that is one of the few croquet club pavilions in Aotearoa New Zealand still used for its existing purpose.

Makura Croquet Club president, David Ching, is very pleased with the listing.

"This is still a very active club, and our members take great pride in our clubrooms. We’ve enjoyed learning more about our club’s history through Robyn’s research," he says. "We are really appreciative of all the work that Heritage New Zealand has put into making the listing a reality. It is good timing as this year marks 100 years since the Makura Croquet Club was incorporated."

© Scoop Media

