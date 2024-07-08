Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Award-Winning Comedy Podcast Did Titanic Sink? Returns For Season 2

Monday, 8 July 2024, 8:56 am
Press Release: RNZ

AUCKLAND NZ (MONDAY 8 JULY) - The award-winning podcast Did Titanic Sink? is back for a second series from Monday 15 July, begging the question who can you trust? 

The first series of Did Titanic Sink? hosted by Australian comedian and improviser Carlo Ritchie (The Office Australia) and two-time Billy T nominated comedian Tim Batt (The Worst Idea of All Time), exposed how even the most ridiculous conspiracy theories can be cloaked in facts and (often hilarious) details. So, when the boys came back pitching a "proper, more detailed" look at the Titanic, RNZ suggested they take on another, more local conspiracy theory - the mystery of the Canterbury Cat. 

But at a time when people don't know what to believe and who to trust, can even Carlo and Tim be trusted with season two's production budget? 

Will they follow the cat's paw prints or steer the podcast towards a Titanic-sized iceberg? And as a Titanic survivor and his too-controversial-to-print book emerge in the South Island, can Carlo resist a detour? 

Whatever the outcome, Did Titanic Sink? Season 2, promises to be a wild ride, building on the success of the first series that attracted hundreds of thousands of downloads, high praise from its listeners and went on to win Best Comedy at the NZ Podcast Awards 2023 as well as Bronze for overall Best Podcast. 

For series 2, podcast hosts Tim Batt and Carlo Ritchie draw on the talents of Billy T Award winner Abby Howells to direct the series and Rose Matafeo (Starstruck) has also lent her voice to each episode of the podcast. 

Tim says the production process was as always, enjoyable, “It was a pleasure to take the production budget and use it to record more of Carlo’s rants about his favourite subject again. Oh, and to investigate the cat. Yeah, the cat was really important. I hope RNZ aren’t too upset with what we’ve made.”

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

