Judo Athletes Sydnee Andrews And Moira Koster Heading To Paris

New Zealand judoka Moira Koster has booked her ticket to her second Olympic Games, 12 years after she first competed at Olympic level.

Koster will be joined in Paris by Olympic debutant Sydnee Andrews, who showcased her talent in winning bronze at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Since competing at London 2012 a lot has changed for Koster. She’s married partner and fellow judoka Jason Koster, with the pair having a child.

"It’s been a long journey for me," said Koster.

"It's such an incredible honour to be able to represent my country again at the Olympic Games, 12 years on from my first. None of this would be possible without my whole team on and off the mat.

“I hope my performance inspires them and makes them proud, knowing that their support has been instrumental in helping me get here.”

Koster is New Zealand's most experienced female judoka. She is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and has won a bronze medal at a World Cup, and gold, three silver and six bronze medals at Continental Opens.

Koster almost didn’t make the team, suffering a serious injury in April as she competed in the bronze medal final of Pan American Games in Brazil.

“I couldn’t get up to finish the fight and I had to be wheeled through the airport,” said Koster.

“Since then, I’ve been extremely stubborn and have worked incredibly hard to get back to this level of fitness. I’m now feeling really strong and am getting good numbers in the gym so again a massive shoutout to my team who have been fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Gisborne raised 21-year-old Andrews has relocated to the UK, where she is based at the Camberly Judo Club. Andrews won bronze at both the Rome Open and the Zagreb Grand Prix in 2023.

“Being speechless for me isn’t a thing but I can’t find the words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” said Andrews.

“I am truly honoured, excited, grateful and proud to be going and representing my country at the Olympic Games. It proves that hard work does pay off and never giving up on what you want in life. I’m still young so it’s the first of many to come hopefully.”

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Sydnee to our Olympic team for the first time, while we welcome Moira back to the fold,” said Nicol.

“We wish the athletes all the best for the rest of their preparation and training and we look forward to cheering them on in Paris.”

Judo at Paris 2024 begins on July 27th and will be contested at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

