Award-winning Podcast ‘The Good Sex Project’ Returns With Season Two

Brace yourselves! The award-winning and internationally acclaimed podcast, The Good Sex Project, is back for a riveting second season starting July 9. Following its triumph winning Gold at the New York Festival Radio Awards 2024 and being a two-time finalist at the NZ Radio and Podcast Awards, this season promises to be even more provocative, enlightening, and necessary.

Hosted by the formidable Melody Thomas, The Good Sex Project delves deeper into the heart of what makes sex and relationships thrive. The first two episodes, ‘It’s My Pleasure’ and ‘Pleasure is Political,’ releasing simultaneously on July 9, set the tone by exploring the essence of pleasure and its crucial role in our survival as a species. "As the world grapples with huge challenges, the pursuit of joy and pleasure can feel trivial. But pleasure improves cognitive function and creativity, and aids human connection. Considering some experts say loneliness can pose deadlier health risks than smoking, pleasure isn't just desirable for humans - it's vital,” says Melody.

This season takes a bold stance, from examining the potential impacts of recent political activity and proposed rollbacks on sex, gender and relationships education, to helping parents navigate the complex topic of discussing porn with their kids. Through intimate interviews across diverse demographics, listeners are guided through the intricate tapestry of sexual and romantic lives, uncovering the societal forces shaping their choices.

What to expect in season two:

How to talk to your kids about porn: Navigate the complexities of modern parenting with expert advice.

Sociological impacts on sexuality: Understand how issues like disability rights, colonisation, and trans safety affect sexual wellbeing.

Long-term relationship intimacy: Practical tips for maintaining a happy, long sex life. Erotic media: Explore the ethics and consumption of erotic content.

Menopause and perimenopause: How to survive - and thrive - during this time of change.

Expert advice from researcher and author Emily Nagoski, intimacy coordinator Dr Ita O’Brien (Sex Education and Normal People), writer and broadcaster Yumi Stynes, psychologist Nic Beets, gynaecologist Dr Olivia Smart and more…

Chris Reed, Stuff Audio Executive Producer, says, "The Good Sex Project continues to push boundaries and foster essential conversations. It is great to add the second season to Stuff's diverse, market-leading portfolio of on-demand audio. Leveraging the reach and scale of Stuff will further The Good Sex Project's legacy as a groundbreaking and inclusive platform for sex education.”

Tune in to The Good Sex Project on stuff.co.nz, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday after the July 9 premiere. Keep an eye out for bonus episodes too and follow The Good Sex Project on Instagram for video content.

About The Good Sex Project:

The Good Sex Project is a podcast by Stuff, produced by Popsock Media and sponsored by Hell Pizza, dedicated to normalising conversations about sex and relationships through expert insights and real-life stories. Made with the support of NZ on Air.

