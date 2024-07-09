Goth Night Expands From Auckland To Hamilton

Goth Night expands its reach this August to Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) and Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), building on its devoted following primarily in Auckland and nearby regions since its inception at Ding Dong Lounge in 2022. A staple event captivating audiences across New Zealand, Goth Night promises an unforgettable experience.

On Friday, August 9, Last Place in Hamilton sets the stage for Breaches, the acclaimed post-punk duo from Wellington known for blending rural aggression with dance floor romance. Fresh from opening for Ville Valo (HIM), Breaches will bring their haunting melodies and compelling stage presence to both Hamilton and Auckland.

The dark journey continues on Saturday, August 10, at Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland, featuring Wallowitch, an independent musician from Wellington. Influenced by the late 80s and 90s electronic music scene, Wallowitch promises an enchanting experience inspired by artists like Skinny Puppy and Gary Numan.

Alongside live performances, Goth Night will showcase DJs Passion Crypt, Grave Digger, and Black Wax spinning the best of post-punk, darkwave, and gothic rock anthems and obscurities. Special guest DJs will join the lineup at Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland.

Goth Night isn't just a concert; it's a gathering of like-minded individuals who embrace the dark aesthetic and spirit of the genre. Attendees can expect a night filled with haunting melodies, pulsating beats, and a welcoming atmosphere that encourages self-expression and community.

Ensuring a Safe and Inclusive Experience: Goth Night is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment, free from bullying, harassment, and discrimination of any kind. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy and reserve the right to refuse entry, remove individuals, or involve law enforcement if necessary. Your comfort and safety are our priority. If you experience or witness any behavior that concerns you, please notify venue staff immediately.

Event Details:

Friday, August 9, 8:00 PM Live music from Breaches with DJs Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, and Black Wax. Venue: Last Place, Hamilton

Saturday, August 10, 8:00 PM Live music from Breaches and Wallowitch with DJs Passion Crypt, Gravedigger, Black Wax, and special guests. Venue: Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland

Tickets for Goth Night in Hamilton and Auckland are available now at actupentertainmentnz.com

