Australian Football Superstar Jumps Ditch To Join Newest A-League Outfit

Photo/Supplied

Australian A-League Men’s top honours recipient, Jake Brimmer has officially put pen-to-paper to seal his move from Melbourne Victory to Auckland FC this morning. (Tuesday 9th July)

Crossing the ditch to join the newest A-League side, Auckland FC Head Coach Steve Corica announced the addition of Brimmer, 26 to the side during the squad’s pre-season training session at North Harbour Stadium.

“He possesses immense talent that will take him beyond the A-League. Auckland FC has the pathways to help him achieve that and we anticipate he will step up to his role within the club as a key contributor to the team’s success both on and off the field,” says Corica.

Brimmer has long been considered one of the league’s most accomplished midfielders, having received the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal for the 2021-22 season.

At just 24 years old, Brimmer was the youngest Australian to win the award since Mark Viduka was crowned player of the year in 1995.

Other accolades include a highly sought after spot in the 2022 A-Leagues All Star team, and Melbourne Victory's 2022 Victory Medal rewarding the club’s Player of the Year.

He also received the Mark Viduka Medal in 2021, awarded to the best player in the Australia Cup Final.

Brimmer featured in 24 of Victory’s 26 games last season - with a total of 92 appearances across four seasons for the side. During his debut season with the club, he finished as the club’s joint top goal scorer for the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

His signing further boosts the gung-ho squad heavy on attacking talent following signings of back-to-back champion Dan Hall, All Whites Callan Elliot and Joey Champness, plus three-time A-League title winner Scott Galloway last week.

Coveted for his all-action style of play, goal scoring capability and the knack for being in the right place at the right time, is what makes this elite but humble midfielder a much-coveted asset.

“He has superb passing range and the ability to score from anywhere within 35 yards of goal. Combined with his tenure in Victory’s leadership group, Jake has demonstrated dedicated progression from player to a key role model for his team mates,” added Corica.

“The next step is to continue to work hard on his game and at being the best player he can be for Auckland FC.”

Born in Lilydale, Victoria, Brimmer attributes his early years playing at Nunawading City FC as the most influential time of his career.

“It’s where I learnt at a young age the competitive side of football, and the importance of fighting for the badge, it’s what took me to Liverpool and then back to Melbourne,” said Brimmer at his unveiling.

“It’s never easy leaving the club you’ve grown up supporting, but Auckland FC will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having played alongside many of the team, I know how strong the squad is and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under the leadership team of Steve, Nick (Becker, CEO), Terry (McFlynn, Director of Football), and Doug (Kors, Head of Player Recruitment). I couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here,” Brimmer adds.

“Jake is an example of a player who will get fans out of their seats and we are proud to be onboarding this pedigree of talent,” says CEO, Nick Becker.

“As a more seasoned professional, Jake's experience will be instrumental in guiding the next generation through the spotlight, showing fans they have earned their places in this squad.”

Auckland FC is majority owned by Bill Foley, with Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray as local co-owners, and will play their home games at Mt. Smart’s Go Media Stadium.

The 2024/25 season kicks off in October and Auckland FC inaugural season memberships are now on sale. Visit https://aucklandfc.co.nz/membership/ to find out more.

© Scoop Media

