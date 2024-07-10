Auckland To Debut In SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season, A Yearlong Spectacle Of High-octane Racing And World-class Entertainment

Racing full-circle around the globe, SailGP’s fifth season will feature a host of new teams and locations, as well as the return of fan-favorite venues. It all gets underway from November 2024.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - July 9, 2024 - SailGP, the most exciting racing on water, today announced it will make its highly anticipated debut in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland as part of its 2024/2025 Season calendar.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland will take place on January 18-19 as the second event of the league’s most expansive season yet, featuring 14 events across an increased five continents.

Following record-setting crowds in Seasons 3 and 4, the New Zealand event moves to Auckland, the country’s largest city, which appears alongside Brazil, Germany and Switzerland as new events for the 2024/2025 Season.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix is expecting unprecedented demand from Auckland’s own passionate racing fans and visitors alike. Tickets will go on sale in September, with a range of on-land and on-water experiences. Fans are encouraged to sign up for ticket information and pre-sale access.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said, “SailGP’s 2024/2025 calendar is another significant milestone in our continued expansion across the globe. With an expected 11 teams on the startline, SailGP will establish events in new, strategically important growth territories, while bolstering existing fan bases in some of our most-loved venues to date.”

Black Foils, New Zealand SailGP Team Driver and Co-CEO Peter Burling said, “Eleven F50s lighting up Auckland harbour will be an awesome sight and with a grandstand super close to the racing it's going to be unbelievable. It’s so exciting to be going into the season Grand Final this week and know that we have a home event locked in for next season. The whole team is stoked to know we’ll be bringing Amokura to race in Auckland - there’s nothing like racing the F50 in front of a home crowd and hearing them cheer. ”

Chief Executive Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Nick Hill said, "We are thrilled to host SailGP in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, firmly securing New Zealand’s place in the 2025 global calendar. Auckland’s stunning Waitematā Harbour and waterfront will provide the perfect backdrop for an extraordinary series of events both on and off the water, just minutes from the city centre and vibrant Viaduct precinct. With a longstanding global reputation for hosting major events, we look forward to working with SailGP to bring this series to life. Let’s make this an unforgettable experience for all."

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee said, “I am delighted the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will be returning next year. It is a much anticipated event in our annual sporting calendar and provides a significant economic boost to the host city. I wish SailGP and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited the very best in preparing for and hosting a successful 2025 regatta in Auckland.”

ITM CEO Sara Johnson said, “As naming rights sponsor of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, we are proud to help bring the SailGP spectacle to the City of Sails. The sight of the Black Foils taking on the world’s best in person has been a riveting spectacle on our summer sporting calendar for two consecutive years. The thrill of extending this opportunity to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, welcoming a new mix of spectators, is a privilege.”

More thrills, more spills and more action, the 2024/2025 Season will also deliver even more fun by the water - building on SailGP’s hospitality offering, with exceptional food and world-class entertainment.

