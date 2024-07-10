Ako Ararau Māori Expo 2024: Celebrating Māori Language And Culture

The highly anticipated Ako Ararau Māori Expo 2024 is set to take place on 16-17 July at the Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton. Celebrating Māori language and culture, this event provides a platform for sharing and promoting Mātauranga Māori in a contemporary context.

Hosted by TupuOra, Ako Ararau Māori Expo 2024 promises to be a dynamic and engaging experience for attendees. The event features two key components: a Symposium and an Expo.

Symposium (Ticketed Entry):

The Symposium will offer a series of Whānau Keynote Presentations. Attendees will hear firsthand from whānau Māori who are actively involved in the reclamation and daily living of Māori language and culture. By attending, you will gain an understanding of their journeys, challenges, and triumphs. Key aspects include:

• Heartfelt Stories: Listen to heartfelt stories from various whānau Māori sharing their methods and successes in revitalising Māori language and culture within their communities. Gain practical tools and insights that will help you in your Māori language journey.

• Real-life Examples: Discover dynamic, real-life examples of Māori self-determination. Gain practical strategies that you can apply within your own learning environments — whether you are supporting a classroom, assisting at a learning centre, or fostering language and culture within your home. These insights will help you enhance the cultural identity and resilience of the tamariki in your care.

• Community Wellbeing: Discover actionable visions towards whānau and community wellbeing. Participate in creating a future where all children thrive in Aotearoa.

Expo (Open to the Public, Koha Entry):

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Expo is open to the public where attendees can explore a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing Māori businesses, products, and services. We encourage everyone to join us for this enriching experience. Whether you are a student, educator, researcher, or simply interested in Māori culture, there is something for everyone at this year's expo.

Expo highlights include:

• Learning Resources: Explore a diverse range of exhibitors offering Māori language and culture learning resources. This is an excellent chance to find materials that can support your role, whether in a classroom, at a learning centre, or within your family, to introduce te reo and tikanga Māori.

• Professional Development: Sign up for workshops and learning opportunities presented at the Expo tailored to all levels of understanding and expertise in Māori language and culture. These opportunities are ideal for deepening your knowledge and practical skills, enhancing your effectiveness in supporting language and cultural education.

• Stage Programme: Enjoy an exciting stage programme featuring guest speakers, entertainment, and interactive audience games. This dynamic schedule will provide engaging content and fun for all attendees.

• Kai: Enjoy the opportunity to purchase and savour delicious kai.

TupuOra is proud to host this event, which underscores our commitment to promoting Māori education and supporting the growth of Mātauranga Māori. This expo aligns with our mission to provide accessible and engaging learning opportunities that empower individuals and communities.

"We are thrilled to bring together such a strong representation of Māori whānau, performers, and exhibitors who are at the forefront of Māori innovation and education," said Te Waipounamu Teinakore, Mana Whakahaere of TupuOra. "Ako Ararau Māori Expo 2024 is more than an event; it's a celebration of our identity, our achievements, and our future."

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday 16 - Wednesday 17 July 2024

Location: Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Admission: Symposium programme is ticketed entry. Expo space is open to public – koha entry.

About TupuOra:

TupuOra is dedicated to providing high-quality educational programmes and resources that enhance proficiency in Māori language and culture. Recently, TupuOra established the TupuOra Institute of Learning, a Private Training Establishment where individuals can gain qualifications through the te reo and tikanga Māori programmes offered.

© Scoop Media

