Announcing The Finalists For The 2024 Pacific Music Awards

Last night, the Pacific Music Awards finalists were announced at the Mangere Arts Centre in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand, marking the 20th anniversary of the annual celebration.

Alongside this momentous milestone, this year there were the highest number of entries in the awards history, resulting in 27 finalists across 13 award categories, this matches the highest number of finalists from back in 2021.

This year’s finalists include Shepherds Reign who were nominated across six categories, Aaradhna is nominated for five categories and Diggy Dupé who was nominated for four award categories.

Five-piece Polynesian metal group, Shepherds Reign are up for Flava Best Pacific Group, SunPix Best Pacific Language and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui A Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album for their record Ala Mai, and Oliver Leupolu acknowledged for MPGNZ/SAE Creative Media Institute Best Producer) for the album.

They are also up for NZ on Air Best Pacific Music Video for ‘Nafanua’ (alongside director Dave Thomson) and APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘Ua Masa’a’.

Samoan-Indian singer songwriter Aaradhna is no stranger to music awards and is nominated for Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and Pacificast Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist.

For her song ‘She’, Aaradhna was also nominated for APRA Best Pacific Song, MPGNZ/SAE Creative Media Institute Best Producer, and NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video (alongside director Anahera Parata.

Hip hop artist Diggy Dupé is nominated for four award categories at this year’s awards, including NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, Matai Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video (alongside director Tom Grut) and APRA Best Pacific Song, for ‘We The City’.

Onehunga rap crew SWIDT are up for three awards this year, including Flava Best Group, Matai Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist and APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘YOUPHORIA feat. HIGH HOOPS’.

Tokelauan singer Olivia Foa’i has received three award nominations for Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, as well as SunPix Best Pacific Language and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui A Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album for her record Tūmau Pea.

There are 12 first time finalists this year, which shows the depth of talent as well as the growth in the Pacific music community as we celebrate a new wave of artists coming through.

Other finalists include Sam V (NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, Pacificast Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album), Kings (NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, MPGNZ/SAE Creative Media institute Best Producer and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album), Signature Choir (SunPix Best Pacific Language, 531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album), Jordyn with a Why (Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist), Elena (Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and Pacificast Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist), Teo Glacier (APRA Best Pacific Song) and Haz Beats (MPGNZ/SAE Creative Media Institute Best Producer), A.R.T (Flava Best Pacific Group and APRA Best Pacific Song), Tha Movement (Matai Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist and NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video), EMA I'U (NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video), Pat (NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video, Tone6 (531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist), Junior Soqeta (531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist), Stanley T (Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist), Folau (Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist), Unity Pacific, (Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist), lilbubblegum (NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist), Shane Walker (Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist), Jaro Local (NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist), Josh Tatofi (NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist), Kennyon Brown, Donell Lewis, DJ Noiz (NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist), Mr Cowboy (NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist).

With the support of Matai, a unique timepiece will be gifted to all the 2024 award winners. This was created to honour the 20th anniversary and the legacy of the Pacific Music Awards.

Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Rev Mua Strickson-Pua said: “Pacific Music navigates 20 years. Pacific Music Awards Faka'apa'apa and Fakamanatu Tongan language meaning honour and celebrate, Fa'amamalu and Fa'amamanatu Samoan language meaning honour and celebrate, Whakamanawa and Hakaritia in Te Reo Māori means honouring and celebrating 20 years of Pacific Music Awards that honours Pasifika families, communities and nations acknowledging our Musika contributions locally to globally internationally from humble small Pacific nations but from the largest Ocean in the world. Atua, Tupuaga, and Tupuna have blessed our Pasifika musical navigation of Excellence and love for our people, our nations, and Atua. Faka'apa'apa Fakamanatu Tonga, Fa'amamalu Fa'amanatu Samoa and Whakamanawa, Hakaritia Te Reo Maori to honour and celebrate.”

Trustee and Event Producer, Petrina Togi-Sa’ena says: “Our Trust is so proud to be celebrating 20 years of the Pacific Music Awards. It has been a journey over the last two decades and reaching the 20th anniversary signals the importance and growth of the Pacific music community. To honour the 20th year, through our Tautua Programme we will host events to celebrate and connect with communities around Aotearoa. The Trust has also begun work on a signature legacy project, supporting new original songs in Pacific languages. We are grateful to all the artists, families and communities that have shared the journey and have celebrated with us each year.”

The SunPix People’s Choice Award is open for public voting, and all artists nominated for the 2024 Pacific Music Awards are eligible. The winner will be decided entirely by public vote, which can be cast through the voting poll on the PMA website. Voting is now open and will close on Friday 9 August.

To listen to all the nominees, here’s the official PMA 2024 Finalist Playlist, as well as another playlist to celebrate the 20th anniversary commemorating two decades of PMA winners over the last 20 years PMA Celebrating 20 Years Playlist.

This year’s Pacific Music Award winners will be celebrated at the 20th anniversary event on Thursday August 29th, at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

Tickets for the 2024 Pacific Music Awards are available for purchase through Eventfinda.

2024 Pacific Music Awards finalists:

Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist

Aaradhna - ‘She’

- ‘She’ Elena - ‘Ur Vibe’

- ‘Ur Vibe’ Jordyn with a Why - ‘Set Go | Seen Tonight’

- ‘Set Go | Seen Tonight’ Olivia Foa'i - Tūmau Pea

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist

Diggy Dupé - ‘We The City’

- ‘We The City’ Kings - Dad's Son

- lilbubblegum - ’Hourglass’, ‘Rickys’, ‘Mudboy’, ‘Pack-a-Punch’

- ’Hourglass’, ‘Rickys’, ‘Mudboy’, ‘Pack-a-Punch’ Sam V - You Left Your Things Here (LP)

Flava Best Pacific Group

A.R.T. - ‘WTF Man’

- ‘WTF Man’ Shepherds Reign - Ala Mai

- SWIDT - ’YOUPHORIA feat HIGH HOOPS’, ‘Burn One Feat Stallyano’, ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘Not 4 Sale’

SunPix Best Pacific Language

Shepherds Reign - Ala Mai

- Signature Choir - Mana Moana

- Olivia Foa'i - Tūmau Pea

531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist

Junior Soqeta - ‘Fiji Forever (feat Pauliasi), Just You & Me (feat JSQZE)

- ‘Fiji Forever (feat Pauliasi), Just You & Me (feat JSQZE) Signature Choir - Mana Moana

- TONE6 - ‘Close Your Eyes’

Matai Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist

Diggy Dupé - ‘We The City’

- ‘We The City’ SWIDT - ’YOUPHORIA feat HIGH HOOPS’, ‘Burn One Feat Stallyano’, ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘Not 4 Sale’

- ’YOUPHORIA feat HIGH HOOPS’, ‘Burn One Feat Stallyano’, ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘Not 4 Sale’ Tha Movement - Cut From a Different Cloth

Pacificast Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist

Aaradhna - ‘She’

- ‘She’ ELENA - ‘Ur Vibe’

- ‘Ur Vibe’ Sam V - You Left Your Things Here (LP)

Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist

Folau - 'Upē 'O Siu'ilikutapu’

- 'Upē 'O Siu'ilikutapu’ Shane Walker - ‘Tahine Tonga’, ‘Mrs Walker’, ‘Come Back Darling’, ‘Cigah’

- ‘Tahine Tonga’, ‘Mrs Walker’, ‘Come Back Darling’, ‘Cigah’ Stanley T - ’Fallin’, ‘Island Girl’, ‘Honestly’, ‘Lockdown’

- ’Fallin’, ‘Island Girl’, ‘Honestly’, ‘Lockdown’ Unity Pacific - ‘Integrity’

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video

Aaradhna - ‘She’

- ‘She’ Director: Anahera Parata

Diggy Dupe - ‘We The City’

- ‘We The City’ Director: Tom Grut

EMA I'U - ‘Flower of Life’

- ‘Flower of Life’ Director: Francis Baker

Pat - ’What Do I Do feat Dizzy Dash & Sven Illy’

- ’What Do I Do feat Dizzy Dash & Sven Illy’ Director: Danny Aumua

Shepherds Reign - ’Nafanua’

- ’Nafanua’ Director: Dave Thomson

Tha Movement - ’Tin City feat. Sid Diamond’

- ’Tin City feat. Sid Diamond’ Director: Robert George

MPGNZ/SAE Creative Media Institute Best Producer

Aaradhna - ‘She’ (Aaradhna)

- ‘She’ (Aaradhna) Haz Beats - Brunette EP (Haz & Miloux) ‘Run It Back’ (Home Brew)

- (Haz & Miloux) ‘Run It Back’ (Home Brew) Kings - Dad's Son (Kings)

- (Kings) Oliver Leupolu - Ala Mai (Shepherds Reign)

APRA Best Pacific Song

Aaradhna - ‘She’

- ‘She’ Writer: Aaradhna Patel

A.R.T. - ‘WTF Man’

- ‘WTF Man’ Writers: Anastasia Sirila, Roseta Lopa, Tiresa Foma'i, Avina Kelekolio, Edward Liu, Jeremiah Fale

Diggy Dupé - ‘We The City’

- ‘We The City’ Writer: Stephen Atutolu

Shepherds Reign - ‘Ua Masa'a’

- ‘Ua Masa'a’ Writers: Filiva'a James, Oliver Leupolu, Shaymen Rameka, Gideon Voon, Joseph Oti-George

SWIDT - ‘YOUPHORIA feat HIGH HOOPS’

- ‘YOUPHORIA feat HIGH HOOPS’ Writers: Taniela Latu, Amon McGoram, Jordan Arts

Teo Glacier - ‘Close With Desires (feat. Thuy)’

- ‘Close With Desires (feat. Thuy)’ Writers: Eden Betham, Rory Noble, Thuy Tran

NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist

Jaro Local - ‘Olbaut Olbaut’, ‘Wani Eh’, ‘Kativa’

- ‘Olbaut Olbaut’, ‘Wani Eh’, ‘Kativa’ Josh Tatofi - 'Ouana’, ‘Why Worry’, ‘Storms Never Last’, ‘Fakateretere’, ‘I Jus Want Ya’, ‘I'm Gonna Love You’, ‘Tears On My Pillow’

- 'Ouana’, ‘Why Worry’, ‘Storms Never Last’, ‘Fakateretere’, ‘I Jus Want Ya’, ‘I'm Gonna Love You’, ‘Tears On My Pillow’ Kennyon Brown, Donell Lewis, DJ Noiz - ‘Island Girl’

- ‘Island Girl’ Mr Cowboy - ‘OB-LA-DI, OB-LA-DA’

Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Best Pacific Music Album

Kings - Dad's Son

- Olivia Foa’i - Tūmau Pea

- Sam V - You Left Your Things Here

- Shepherds Reign - Ala Mai

- Signature Choir - Mana Moana

For more information: https://www.pacificmusicawards.org.nz/

