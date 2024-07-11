Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Māori Media Sector Wānanga The Future

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Representatives from the Māori media sector will gather in Auckland tomorrow to discuss the future of Māori media. More than 150 have registered for the wānanga hosted by Whakaata Māori.

Kaihautū Shane Taurima says Whakaata Māori is creating an opportunity for Māori media to come together and discuss the issues affecting the sector.

“A Māori media sector review led by Te Puni Kōkiri – the Ministry of Māori Development began in 2018 seeking to address critical challenges identified by us all,” he says.

“We were all active participants and provided feedback to the review with the goal of strengthening our sector. Many workstreams were identified as key actions from the review – and they have yet to be actioned.”

“In addition, our workforce development working group delivered a comprehensive strategy, and it has yet to be progressed. The review has put us all into a holding pattern for five years. In 2024 the Māori media sector still suffers from inequitable funding,” he says.

“It is even more crucial now that we continue to strengthen our partnerships and working relationships in the Māori and wider media sector. This wānanga will enable us to continue developing innovative strategies as we work within an ever-evolving media landscape,” he says.

Note: Whakaata Māori trades under its reo Māori name to better reflect the role it plays in revitalising te reo Māori, our culture, and sharing our stories across multiple platforms. Whakaata means 'to mirror', 'to reflect' or 'to display.'

